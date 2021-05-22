Ethiopia amassed troops inside Sudanese border: military sources Ethiopia has deployed troops in the Qatarand settlement inside the Al-Fashaqa border area of Gedaref State, Sudanese military sources said on Friday. Sudanese army two weeks ago retook control of the Shai Bait settlement in the Al-Fashaqa after expelling Ethiopia Amhara militiamen. During a visit to the Sudanese forces deployed in the area, a week ago, a member of the Sovereignty Council, Lt Gen Shams Eldin Kabashi stated that over 95% of Al-Fashaqa is now under Sudanese control.

Sudanese military sources in Gadaref told the Sudan Tribune that, the Ethiopian army had been amassing a large contingent of troops and militiamen along the Al Fashaqa area, coming from Bahir Dar the capital of the Amhara Region and Gondar, another city in the same region.

“The Ethiopian army forces, supported by the Amhara militia, have been deployed in the Qatrand settlement, equipped with cannons and tanks,” the source who is not authorized to speak with the media added.

The Ethiopian government denies deploying its national army in the border area saying the Sudanese army is hunting Ethiopian farmers. Also, Addis Ababa says seeking a negotiated solution for the border dispute and they refuse to go in war against the Sudanese army.