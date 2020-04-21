Ethiopia: Alerts! “System” Mootummichaatu akkana(EPRDF#II) wild people!!

Via: Raajii Guddataa

Alert! Over the last few days, we at the OMN did witness an uncommon weakening of internet connectivity which we subscribe from Ethiotelecom — Ethiopia’s sole telecom provider. We couldn’t get sufficient evidence if such unexpected internet interruptions are also happening to other media houses in the country. As a solution, we tried to reach out and seek technical support from experts of the telecom monopoly — but they couldn’t help in fixing the problem. We are now coming to suspect that this might perhaps be an intentional set up. We therefore demand that such possible interceptions aimed at interrupting our connectivity be stopped asap.

Via: Girma Gutema



ከከተማ ግብርና ባለሙያዎች እና በዘርፉ ተሰማርተው ውጤታማ ስራዎችን ከሰሩ ግለሰቦች ጋር ፍሬያማ ውይይት አድርገናል።

በየቅጥር ጊቢያችንና በጠባብ መኖሪያዎች ላይ ጭምር እንዴት የከተማ ግብርና መተግበር እንደሚቻል ተወያይተናል።

በከተማችን የሚገኙ ወንዞችን የፍሰት መስመር ተከትለን ነዋሪዎቻችንን ወደ ከተማ ግብርና ስርአት ማስገባት እንደምችል ተግባብተናል።

በቅርብ ጊዜ ውስጥም የሚታይ ውጤት እንደሚመዘገብ እምነቴ የፀና ነው።

በከተማ ግብርና ከተማችንን እንመግባለን!

Teku Worku

The palace has now ‘warmly welcoming Peacocks’ at its front gate, not just the statue of genocider Menilik inside. Why a bird from endemic to India in a country of diverse indigenous fauna and flora? Only Jesus of lunatic prosperity Abiy knows. The guy’s stupidity and insensitivity is unbearable.

Biyya Oromiyaa