Ethiopia: After Vodacom license win, Mondia Pay in joint-venture talks 

Mondia‘s digital payments unit Mondia Pay is in joint-venture talks with the aim of entering Ethiopia, CEO Simon Rahmann tells The Africa Report.

The discussions are with a non-Ethiopian African partner that already has an operating license in the country, Rahmann says in Dubai. The aim is for Mondia Pay to be added to the existing license.

Ethiopia is opening up its telecoms sector, currently controlled by state-owned Ethio Telecom. In May, the government awarded a telecoms licence to a consortium led by Kenya’s Safaricom. A second round of licensing is expected in the coming months.