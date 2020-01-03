Ethiopia Adopts New Version of Much-Criticized Terrorism Law

January 3, 2020

Above Single Post

Ethiopia Adopts New Version of Much-Criticized Terrorism Law
By Agence France-Presse

Pedestrians walk past the Federal High Court building in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2011. A witness in a terror trial against two Swedish journalists Johan Persson and Martin Schibbye arrested during a clash with rebels in the Ogaden in the country’s restive east in July told the court on Tuesday that the pair planned to “support” a rebel group. The two Swedes pleaded not guilty to charges of terrorism during a preliminary hearing Oct. 20 but admitted to having violated immigration laws. (AP Photo)

ADDIS ABABA – (voanews)—-Ethiopian lawmakers have replaced anti-terrorism legislation that had drawn criticism from rights activists, although Amnesty International said the new version still had the potential to be used against government critics.

The new law, adopted Thursday, removes text invoked to arrest scores of journalists and politicians over the years.

A vaguely-worded provision to punish acts “encouraging terrorism” has been axed in favor of more specific language targeting “incitement.”

The new version also guarantees workers’ right to strike even if they “obstruct public services,” an offense the law otherwise classifies as terrorism.

But the law also criminalizes the vague act of “intimidation to commit a terrorist act.”

And it empowers lawmakers to identify and ban terrorist organizations, a move used in the past to outlaw opposition parties.

“I can see that there are some pro-human rights developments in the new law,” Amnesty International researcher Fisseha Tekle told AFP Friday.

He added, however, that there was also “potential for abuse.”

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, this year’s Nobel Peace Prize laureate, has received accolades for political reforms including lifting bans on political parties, but the original anti-terrorism law passed in 2009 has remained in use.

After five high-ranking political and military leaders were assassinated in June 2019, hundreds of people were held under the anti-terrorism law, Fisseha said.

The new law notes that the old version had “loopholes which produced a negative effect on the rights and freedoms of citizens” and needed to be revised.

Concerns remain

Opposition politician Merera Gudina told AFP on Friday that it was too early to tell what the effects of the new law would be.

“We fear ruling party functionaries used to old habits could use the new law to target opponents,” he said.

Under the new law, lethal acts of terrorism can be punished with the death penalty or prison sentences of 15 years to life, terms that are broadly consistent with the old law.

Terrorism acts that cause “serious bodily injury” or property damage can fetch prison terms of 10 to 18 years.

Below Single Post

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.