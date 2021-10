Ethiopia – Addis Ababa – TDF Updates

The latest video of what is going on in Addis Ababa today.

Drone Strikes in Weldiya & Kobo -Abiy Ahmed Under Growing Pressure of UN Protests in Addis Ababa

ODUU Ammeetiin Finfinneen mudamsu kessa jirti Qeerroo Abiy fi shimalis Kokke qaba jira

Moha Oromo

The Ethiopian uncivil war

Large scale Chinese military operations near Taiwan

What is PM Abiy Planning?

Tigray War News – The collapse of the Amhara Region – 10/2/2021