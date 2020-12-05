Ethiopia: A growing humanitarian crisis, threats to regional stability
Hundreds of thousands of people are displaced as fighting continues between government forces and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front in northern Ethiopia, threatening the stability of a volatile region. Cameron Hudson, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Africa Center and former director for African affairs at the National Security Council joins to discuss the conflict and its impact.
Sudan says it has deployed its army to expel all Amhara militias from Al-Fashiqa area, about 250000 hectare of fertile land. This border land stretches from Atbara river in north down south for about 170km. Sudan has always claimed it for long time, and it now controls it.
