Ethiopia: 29 injured in ‘bomb attack’ at pro-Abiy rally

ADDIS ABABA: (arabnews)—A “bomb attack” on a rally in support of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed injured nearly 30 people Sunday, a police official said, in the latest sign of instability ahead of elections in August.

The incident occurred in the town of Ambo, located roughly 100 kilometers (60 miles) west of the capital, Addis Ababa. “The bomb attack on a rally for Dr. Abiy has injured 29 people, of whom 28 have been treated and sent home,” Arasa Merdasa, the top police official in Ethiopia’s Oromia region, where Ambo is located, told the state-run Ethiopian News Agency.

“Police have arrested six people who are suspected in the attack,” Arasa said.

Ethiopia’s electoral board has scheduled landmark national polls for August 29.

Opposition parties and civil society organizations have questioned whether the elections will be peaceful and credible, citing persistent ethnic violence since Abiy was appointed in 2018 following several years of anti-government protests.

The formal campaign period begins in May. Abiy did not attend Sunday’s rally, which was organized by officials in Ambo. Abiy, the winner of last year’s Nobel Peace Prize, hopes the elections will secure him a mandate to continue with an ambitious agenda of political and economic reforms.

Arasa said Sunday’s attack was believed to be the work of the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), the breakaway armed wing of the Oromo Liberation Front, an opposition party.

Officials have also blamed the OLA for the assassination on Friday of the top security official in Burayu, another Oromia town located on the outskirts of Addis Ababa. That attack left three other people injured, and police “vowed to hunt down” those responsible, state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate reported. Arasa declined to answer questions about the latest violence in Oromia when contacted Sunday, referring an AFP reporter to the Ethiopian News Agency report.

Is the country becoming a banana republic?

Biyya kamiyyuu keessatti siyaasni kan lammii ti. Qaallittiin lammummaan ishee kan biyya #UK akka taate OBN irratti baatee ifaan ifatti himattu tuniifii hoogganaan mootummaa Eritiriyaa olaanaan kun siyaasa biyya kanaa keessaa maal godhuree?

—

በየትኛውም ሃገር ቢሆን ፖለቲካ የዜጎች ብቻ መሆኑ የታወቀ ነው። ይቺ ኢንግሊዛዊትና ይሄ ኤርትራዊ የመንግስት ከፍተኛ ባለስልጣን ከኢትዮጵያ ፖለቲካ ውስጥ ምን ይሰራሉ ታዲያ? ኢንግሊዛዊቷ የፖለቲካ ሰልፍ ተሳታፊ ዛሬ ለጠ/ሚ አብይ ድጋፍ አዳማ ላይ በተዘጋጀ ሰልፍ ላይ ተገኝታ OBN ላይ ደጋፊነቷን በመግለጽ ያገሪቷ ዜጋ ሳትሆን ፖለቲካው ውስጥ ገብታ በቀጥታ ስትሳተፍ የሚያሳይ ነው ፎቶው። Is the country becoming a banana republic? #Ethiopia 1-Eritrean authorities like President Esayas Afewerki and his Information Minister Mr Yemane G Meakel meddle with Ethiopia’s domestic/internal politics at will. Their unqualified commentaries on Ethiopia’s internal affairs are all out on record and have even went on creating a social media buzz of criticism. 2-A foreigner, a citizen of the UK, wearing a t-shirt made for a political rally on which the picture of PM Abiy Ahmed has been printed out has been comfortably making political statements on OBN, Oromia State TV, as one of the participants of a political rally organized to support PM Abiy in Adama today. The TV station swiftly sliced out that part of of its news broadcast which contains the foreigner’s commentaries on their Facebook page. In fact, they took out the whole slot of the news segment which was made on the Adama rally and the technical mess ups that they did while cutting it out is now visible on the adulterated video that they now left on their page. I suppose that the original segment of their news broadcast might have been captured by the monitoring machine of the Ethiopian Broadcast Authority (EBA). Is the country becoming a banana republic, anyway? Note that this is happening at a time when the now renounced citizenship of Jawar Mohammed, an influential Oromo politician and a favorite for #Election2020, has been systematically and so unfairly kept on the fray of the political debate in Ethiopia for so long. #Ethiopia Oduu qulqulleeffame!!

#Hubannaaf; Bilxiginnaa jara Team Goobanoota kana Biyyatti galchuuf Doolaara Miliyoona 2.3 kanniteef!! Kaayyoon isaan guddaan Hoogganoota keenya Jawar Mohammed, Jaal Dawid Ibsaa, B/J Kamaal Galchuu, Dr. Mararaa Guddinaa fi Qabsoo ummata Oromoo irratti duula Gandummaa qooduu banuudha! Waliif Dabarsaa? Shukuradin Jamal Gaaffiin Oromoo GUDDAADHA. Gaaffii Oromoon Gaafate keessaa ani Deebiye kanan jedhu IRREECHA qofadha.Innikaan akkuma jirutti jira. Atleet Fayyisaa Lalisaatu ETVirratti dubbate <noscript><iframe style="border: none; overflow: hidden;" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FONNRoom%2Fvideos%2F1844567219009827%2F&show_text=0&width=560" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript> Oromia News Network – ONN

<noscript><iframe style="border: none; overflow: hidden;" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FOromiaMedia%2Fvideos%2F606070400236056%2F&show_text=0&width=560" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript> OMN GRD: Dirree Siyaasaa fi Adeemsa Paartii Bilxiginnaa (Gur. 23, 2020) Akka Abiy jedhutti seenaan Aanolee dhugaa miti Seenaa Aanolee maalif barnoota keessaa haquuf barbaadan gaafi jedhutu deddeema. Deebii isaa afaanuma muummichaa irraa dhaggeeffadhaa ! Seenaan yakkaafii hammeenya nuyggusootaa himamuu hin qabu jedha. Seenaafi siidaaleen akka Aaanoleefi Calanqoo kan hammeenya Minilik nu yaadachiisan haqamuu qabaniidha cuunfaan dubbii. Itti fakkaate… Aaanolee fi Calanqo haqamuu dhiisii yakka as dhihoo Qeerroo irratti hojjatameefi ammas ummata irratti hojjatamaa jirus ni barreessina, siidaa dhaabna ni barsiifna. Kitaabni seenaa Aaanolee, Calanqoo kkf hin qabanne Oromiyaa keessatti hin barsiifamu. Abadan. Jawar Mohammed

<noscript><iframe style="border: none; overflow: hidden;" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FJawarmd%2Fvideos%2F10105211187899473%2F&show_text=0&width=560" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript> “I have not read the book authored by PM Abiy Ahmed. It’s shocking that he plotted in his book how to get rid of his political rivals.” Girma Tessema Tola Good response from Kjetil Tronvoll for that Yemane G Meskel guy. Ertirea should distance herself from interfering in the affairs of the Ethiopian people.