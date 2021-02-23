Ethiopia: እስር ቤት ያሉ ፖለቲከኞች ለምርጫ ዕጩ ሆነው መቅረብ አይችሉም

The Winning Attitude!

The demagogues instill fear to intimidate and to divide and conquer. Yesterday, a friend was telling me not to underestimate the power of our enemies. I never do by the way. Knowing the enemy and being a couple of steps ahead are the rule of thumb when you are at war! I told this friend that I have full confidence in our women and men who are taking an ”active role” in our struggle and that makes the enemies’ plan irrelevant. We are still at it for a reason, and we will get the job done regardless of how long it takes. That is a winning attitude! Are we going to believe what the enemies want us to believe or what we are capable of doing? Who decides our destiny? When we believe in our abilities to succeed and find the courage and desire to do so, our success is inevitable!