Ethiopia: “እስር ቤት ያሉ ፖለቲከኞች ለምርጫ ዕጩ ሆነው መቅረብ አይችሉም” | OLF, Election Board, Prosperity Party
The Winning Attitude!
The demagogues instill fear to intimidate and to divide and conquer. Yesterday, a friend was telling me not to underestimate the power of our enemies. I never do by the way. Knowing the enemy and being a couple of steps ahead are the rule of thumb when you are at war! I told this friend that I have full confidence in our women and men who are taking an ”active role” in our struggle and that makes the enemies’ plan irrelevant. We are still at it for a reason, and we will get the job done regardless of how long it takes. That is a winning attitude! Are we going to believe what the enemies want us to believe or what we are capable of doing? Who decides our destiny? When we believe in our abilities to succeed and find the courage and desire to do so, our success is inevitable!
Let’s take a closer look at our actions and interactions. Do they reflect a winner’s attitude? Or, are we busy praising others that we consider ”winners” from dawn to dusk hoping we will get there one day? Whose side are we on anyway? Our actions speak louder than what we do. Act and interact with a winning attitude! We must believe in ourselves first! #Oromiyaan_haa_dursu
Via: Giiftii Waaqoo
የአዉሮጳ ህብረትን ወክለዉ ሰሞኑን ትግራይን የጎበኙት የፊንላንድ ዉጭ ጉዳይ ሚንስትር ፔካ ሐቪስቶ ትግራይ ክልል ላይ የደረሰው ቀዉስ «ከቁጥጥር ዉጪ የሆነ ይመስላል» ሲሉ አስጠነቀቁ። ሐቪስቶ ብረስልስ ላይ ለጋዜጠኞች እንደገለፁት በትግራይ ያለዉ ወታደራዊ፣የሰብአዊ መብት ይዞታና የሰብአዊ ርዳታ፣ ከቁጥጥር ዉጭ የሆኑበት ሁኔታ አለ።
