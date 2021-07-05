Ethiopia! መከላከያዉን የሚያዘዉ ማነዉ?
ባለፈዉ ጊዜ አበረ አዳሙ በመከላከያ ዉስጥ በስዉር ሰዉ አደራጅተን የሜካናይዝዱን መሣሪያ ይዘዉ ወደ ክልልላችን እንዲወጡ ከደረግን በኋለ ጦርነቱን አስጀመርን ብሎ ነበር። ከዚያም ለብርሃኑ ጁላ ደዉለን ልጆችህ ያሉት እኛ ጋ ነዉ። ጦርነቱን ጀምረነዋል ስንለዉ በጣም ገርሞት እንዴት ሊሆን ቻለ ብሎ እንደጠየቃቸዉ የመጽሓፉ ምረቃ ዕለት ተናግሮ ነበር። ጦርነቱ ሲጀመር የጦር ኃሎች ኤታማዦር ሹሙ ራሱ አያዉቅም ነበር።
አሁን ደግሞ ጠ/ሚኒስትሩ በዚህ በኩል የተናጠል የተኩስ አቁም ተዕዛዝ ሰጥቻለሁ ይለናል። በዚህ በኩል ደግሞ የአንድ ክልል ፕሬዚደንት ጦርነቱ እንደቀጠለ ነዉ፣ ልዩ ኃላችንና መከላከያዉ ዝግጁ ነዉ ይላል። መከላከያን የሚያዘዉ ማነዉ? ወይስ መከላከያዉ የአንድ ክልል ሠራዊት ሆኖአል? ብታምኑም ባታምኑም ይህች አገር ከዩጎዝላቪያ የባሰ ዕድል ሊገጥማት ነዉ። ሁሉም አገር የራሱ ሰርብ አለዉ።
Dandana Bafkane
The Amhara regional government has started writing many new soldiers that are written by the military conditions should not be passed before. They say what they have passed before.
Amharas have proven that Ethiopia has moved apart and there are many places with borders. There are three ethnic groups and Oromo who are next to the south side. They won’t settle for each other.
In general the different ethnic groups, other than the Somali people are preparing for every civilian and army.
Be the first to comment