Ethiopia: መረጃዉ ወጣ! ግድቡን የሸጠዉ ማነዉ አብይ ወይስ ደብረፅዮን?

መረጃዉ ወጣ! ግድቡን የሸጠዉ ማነዉ አብይ ወይስ ደብረፅዮን? | Ethiopia | Dr. Abiy | Debretsion Gebremichael



This tweet by the US National Security Council needs a serious follow up:

What “technical issues have been resolved”?? Last time I check, the numerical apportionment is still an issue! Did Abiy agree to something in secret?? Folks, ask your PM to come forward. pic.twitter.com/yTcxAUFUyu

— Henok G. Gabisa (@henokgabisa) June 17, 2020