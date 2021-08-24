Essential Geopolitics: Ethiopia and Tigray Forces Battle On…Toward What?

(worldview)—In this episode of RANE’s Essential Geopolitics podcast powered by Stratfor, Emily Donahue speaks with Senior Global Analyst Matthew Bey about the Ethiopian government’s ongoing conflict with armed forces in the country’s northern Tigray region.

Months of fighting between Ethiopian federal forces and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) have created humanitarian strife and spread ethnic violence in the country. But as Bey explains in a recent Stratfor Worldview article, “negotiations between Ethiopia and the TPLF do not appear to be imminent as both sides continue to dig in,” making further bloodshed likely.