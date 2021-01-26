Eritrean Soldiers in Ethiopia’s Tigray Region Accused of Murder, Looting and Sexual Assault

(democracynow)—In Ethiopia, jarring witness accounts are emerging of the involvement of Eritrean soldiers in the deadly conflict in the northern Tigray region. Survivors told the Associated Press that Eritrean soldiers looted homes and broke into houses searching for and killing Tigrayan men and boys. They’re also accused of targeting thousands of refugees and sexually assaulting people. Thousands of Eritrean soldiers have fought on the side of Ethiopian armed forces in the bloody conflict that started in November.

Humanitarian aid workers warned earlier this month that hundreds of thousands of people in the Tigray region could “starve to death” as shops were depleted of food weeks ago, and nearly all of the region’s population — some 4.5 million people — need emergency food aid.