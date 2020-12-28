Eritrean soldiers committed gross war crimes in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, claims The New York Times.

According to the newspaper, Eritrean soldiers are fighting alongside Ethiopian soldiers against Tigray fighters and Eritrean soldiers killed, tortured and abducted dozens of Eritrean refugees at Hitsats and Shimelba refugee camps in Tigray.

Ethiopian and Eritrean governments deny the presence of Eritrean troops in Tigray region of Ethiopia. But several international news sources have confirmed that Eritrean soldiers were not only part of fighting in Tigray but they committed gross human rights violations against thousands of Eritrean refugees at Hitsats and Shimelba refugee camps in Tigray region of Ethiopia.