Eritrean refugees fleeing UN camps in Tigray detained in Addis
We have today received reliable information that Eritrean refugees who have made it to Addis Ababa from the Tigray camps after a long trek, are now being arrested by Addis police.
They are being put into a detention center.
Some, if not all, have UNHCR refugee registration cards.
There is concern that they will be forced into the military or returned to Eritrea against their wills.
Source: Eritrea Hub
Mesfin Hagos (founding member of the Eritrean People’s Liberation Front (#EPLF) in the 1970s who served as Minister of Defense in the 1990s), the most authoritative voice on #Eritrea|n military affairs, reveals the extent of #Eritrean involvement in the #Ethiopia|n war.
Thread pic.twitter.com/CufCsYL9H7
— saay💜 (@saayEritrea) December 4, 2020
