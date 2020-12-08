Eritrean refugees fleeing UN camps in Tigray detained in Addis

We have today received reliable information that Eritrean refugees who have made it to Addis Ababa from the Tigray camps after a long trek, are now being arrested by Addis police.

They are being put into a detention center.

Some, if not all, have UNHCR refugee registration cards.

There is concern that they will be forced into the military or returned to Eritrea against their wills.

Source: Eritrea Hub

