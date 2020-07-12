Eritrean Press: Eritreans Leave Oromia NOW

Eritreans Leave Oromia NOW

12 July 2020 – (EP) Eritrean Press advises Eritreans living in Oromia, Ethiopia to leave the region IMMEDIATELY due to the presence of civil unrest.

Incidents of civil unrest and ethnic violence may occur without warning.

If you decide to travel to Ethiopia: • Stay only in Addis Ababa, Hawassa or Amhara Region.

• Monitor local media for breaking events.

• Stay alert and be aware of your surroundings.

• Carry only a copy of your passport and visa.

• Follow Embassy of the State of Eritrea in Addis Ababa. We understand that the Government of Ethiopia has shut down internet and phone services for a good reason. However, these restrictions impede the ability to inform our citizens who are living or travelling in Ethiopia. If you manage to reach your family or friends in Ethiopia by any other means, please inform them to take precaution and leave Oromia Region AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.

የኤርትራ ውለታ ዳውን ዳውን ሆነ

Eritrea: “ኤህ!!!!! How could you, my faithful hounds, turn against me like this?!? I fed you every day, gave you shelter, treated you with kindness. Only for you to do this?!”

OLF: “For I was hungry, and you fed me. I was thirsty, and you gave me a drink. I was a stranger, and you invited me into your home. I hate your kindness!!”

የNeo-neftagna መሐንዲስ ምስጢሩን ገለጠ!

ሻለቃ ዳዊት ወ/ጊዮርጊስ፣ የቀድሞው የ ደርግ ምክትል የውጭ ጉዳይ ሚኒስትር ለጠቅላይ ሚኒስትር ዶ/ር አብይ አህመድ ያቀረቡትን ምክር እና ቅድመ-ሁኔታዎች::

1- የችግራችን ሁሉ ምንጭ ሕገ-መንግስቱን ሲለሆነ በአዋጅ ተሽሮ፣ አሁን ያሉትን ክልሎቹን መበተን፤ ጠንካራ ማዕከላዊ መንግሥት መመስረት

2- ለኦሮሞ እና ለሶማሊ መብት የምታገሉ ድርጅቶጅ፣ ጀዋር መሀመድ እና ኦምን ወደ ሀገር ቤት ኢንዳይገቡ ..

ልብ ያለው ልብ ይበል !

ሙሉውን ቃለ-ምልልስ በአባይ ሚዲያ ላይ እንድትመለከቱ እጋብዝዎታለሁ



Ato Tsehay Abeba a resident of #Jimma town had worked days & nights from a menial job, sacrificed blood & sweat throughout his entire life to scale up his business. At z end he succeeded but last week his 100m br worth hotel burned down into ashes by mobs. pic.twitter.com/XzenJIMBfB — Antonio M. Nahom 🍁 (@RasAntonio19) July 11, 2020