Eritrean Army Operating in Dessie – Sudan and Ethiopia on the Brink of Fight September 15, 2021 Eritrean Army Operating in Dessie – Sudan & Ethiopia on the Brink of Fight TDF Gatachew Reda – ENDF Soldiers Related Related Posts Ethiopia Deploys Army on Border as Sudan Expects AttackEthiopia Deploys Army on Border as Sudan Expects Attack Khartoum - Ahmed Younis (english.aawsat)---Khartoum and… South Sudan Army Capture Rebel Headquarters Near EthiopiaSouth Sudan Army Capture Rebel Headquarters Near Ethiopia (US NEWS) -- ZANZIBAR, Tanzania (AP) —… Sudan's information minister accuses Ethiopia army of border attack involvementSudan's information minister accuses Ethiopia army of border attack involvement (Middleeastmonitor)--The Sudanese Minister of Information…
Be the first to comment