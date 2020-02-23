Mallattoon waan bara 1991n walfakkaatu ka paartilee Filannoo keessa dhiibanii baasuu tokko tokko mul’achuu eegalee jira. Fakkeenyaaf Obbo Jawar Mohammed ulaagaa seeraan irraa eegamu hunda guutuudhaan lammummaan Itoophiyaa akka deebi’eef beeksisullee jarri Boordii Filannoo, waan seeran hin jirre, KFOn nama Waraqaa Raqaa lammummaa deeffachuusaa hin qabne galmeesse jedhanii ugguruuf abjootu. Miseensota KFO jumlaadhaan hidhanii kaampii waraanaa fi bakkoota birootti ugguruunis daran jabaatee jira.

Gama biraatiin diraamaa siyaasaa ofumaa tolchanii ABO’n Waraanna Bilisummaa Oromoo – WBO [shiruma Bilxiginnaatiin dagalatti hafe] waliin hariiroo qaba jedhan maqaa – Shanee, Shiftaa fi kkf jedhuutiin farrajanii siyaasaa nagayaa keessaa dhiibanii baasuuf ykn ugguruuf olola hamaa gaggeessaa akka jiran argaa jirra. Miseensonni ABO kumoota hedduunis jumlaadhaan hidhamanii kaampii waraanaa akka Awaash fi bakkoota adda addaa keessa jiraachuun guyyuu gabaafamaa jira. Uggurri miidiyaalee #OMN fi #ONN [Harargee fi Boorana keessatti] irratti godhamee fi biiroolee jaarmayaalee siyaasaa cufuu bakkoota tokko tokkotti godhamus waanuma bara 1991 san nama yaadachiisa.

Kanaafuu, Oromoon waan deemaa jiru kana sirriitti hubatee waan qabsoosaa duubatti deebisurraa eeggachuu qaba. Waan tokkummaa Oromummaa, tokkummaa Oromiyaa fi tokkummaa jaarmayaalee siyaasaa Oromoo danqee dantaa Sabichaa miidhu kamuurratti waliin dhaabbatee ofirra ittisuu qaba. Mootummaa Oromiyaa fi Federaalaa uummataan filame akka hin ijaaramne waan danqu kamuu waliin dura dhaabbatee qajeelchuu fi karaatti deebisuu qaba. #Filannoo2020 #Election2020

Horaa Bulaa!

~~~~~

Ibsaa Gammadaatiin

#Finfinnee, #Oromiyaa, #Itoophiyaa

I have earlier questioned the popular support at regional level of the #PP organisational structure and program, something also backed by this excellent analysis in ⁦ @EthiopiaInsight ⁩ | #Ethiopia #2020election #EPRDF https://t.co/bPDKuR8QlO

To understand the #political context of the upcoming #2020Election in #Ethiopia , #international #election #observer missions have to deploy now. It is too late to come some few weeks before the elections. ⁦ @NEBEthiopia ⁩ #PP ⁦ @EthiopiaEU ⁩ #NDI https://t.co/qesezRW9yw

Always a pleasure and honour to have visits of long-term #Ethiopia |n friends and contacts. Today I had a frutful discussion with #DauwdIbsa, the chairperson of #OromoLiberationFront (#OLF) and rep. Jedi in Oslo, on the current situation and the process towards the #2020Elections.

I first met Dauwd in 1995 I believe, and have had on/off contact throughout the years OLF was in the field/exile. It was thus great to meet him in Addis for the first time last year, and to see OLF where they belong – participating as a vibrant and legally registered political party in Ethiopian politics.

Thanks to my Oromo-Norwegian friend Gudina for the photo!

Kjetil Tronvoll

#Maallas inni Oromoo miidhee takkaa Siidaa #Minilikii fi #Hayilasillaasee haaromsee boraafatee hin rafne.Takkaa Atseyoota nurratti hin faarsinee innuu ni qaanfate nuqusatee~Kolol.Gammachuu Ayyaana

#Breaking_News

AMBOOtti guyyaa har’aa hiriirri Mormii Cimaa lafa sochoosutu gaggeeffamaa jira!

***Daandii Finfinnee Wallaga deemu guutumatti Cufameera!

#Sochiin geejjibaa guutumatti daabateera!

Manneen daldalaa, Suuqiin,

Manni myaataa cufameera!

“Hanga hidhaa, ajjeechaa, Mirga Abbaa

biyyummaa keenya kabajamu qabsoo itti

fufna” Qeerroo #Amboo irraa!

#Share gochuun waliidabarsaa!

1-Eritrean authorities like president Esayas Afewerki and his Information Minister Mr Yemane G Meakel meddle with Ethiopia’s domestic/internal politics at will. Their unqualified commentaries on Ethiopia’s internal affairs are all out on record and have even went on creating a social media buzz of criticism.

2-A foreigner, a white woman, wearing a t-shirt made for a political rally on which the picture of PM Abiy Ahmed has been printed out has been comfortably making political statements on OBN, Oromia State TV, as one of the participants of a political rally organized to support PM Abiy in Adama today. I’m sure many people have watched it on the earliest segment of the news broadcast. The TV station swiftly sliced out that part of of its news broadcast which contains the foreigner’s commentaries. In fact, they took out the whole slot of the news segment which was made on the Adama rally and the technical mess ups that they did while cutting it out is now visible on the adulterated video that they now left on their page. I suppose that the original segment of their news broadcast might have been captured by the monitoring machine of the Ethiopian Broadcast Authority (EBA).