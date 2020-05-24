Erga KITAABA abiy birri I miliyeena 3.6 biroon barnoota oromiyaa bitee,

There are two parties on Facebook with blue ‘verified’ tick, TPLF and Bilxiginaa. These two also have contrasting and well articulated and documented policy differences.

Why Oromo parties fail to utilize online and social media platforms in an organized and centralized way? Their policies are still at ‘axiriiraa’ stage. They have no documented and detailed master plan to lead 50 million strong Oromo nation.

I don’t think they did not apply for the blue tick, they were rather refused. Facebook relies heavily on online resources to evaluate organizations to tick them blue. And these parties don’t even have websites. It is shame they can’t even convenience Facebook they matter a lot to get the blue tick. How can they lead 50 million strong Oromo nation?

Namtichi Abiy Ahmed fi jala deemtoonni isaa Oromoo cabsuf Oromiyaa akka biyyaatti of-danda’e (political community) hin dhabbane gochuuf waan baay’ee yaadaa jiru. Isaan keessaa inni guddaan Oromiyaa akkuma TPLFn yaalame Maastar Plaaniin fashalee sanatti bakka lamatti kutudha. Kanaaf ammoo bakki mijate kan Nafxanyaan keessa guute naannoo Finfinnee kanadha. Kunis ”Addis Ababa” akka naannoo of-dandeesse taatu gochu fi magaalatti summii taate guddate kana seerummaa itti keennudha.

Akka yaada namticha seexana kanatti yoo ”Addis Ababa” naannoo taate harka Oromoorraa seeraan baati, ummatichi yaada biyya ofii jaarrachu gonkumaa dhiise xoophiyaa jalatti gadi je’e bula.

Namtichis jaleen isaas ni doggoogoran. Oromoon ciime dhufaa jira, filannoonis waraanaanis Finfinnee ni geenya.

The lunatic and his party Bilxiginaa actively encouraging protests in Tigray. How pathetic and desperate a ”ruling party” can be to support and ferment a revolt in a corner of a federation it governs.

Happy Eid Al Fitir.

On this occasion of religious celebration, I have a question for my Muslim brothers and sisters. This is a genuine question.

Why the architectural, nutritional (food), dress (attire), song (music) and other social and cultural aspect of the celebration has to be pretty much Arabic?

Look at the green screen of most of TV stations in Ethiopia, they show Arab heritage, it has nothing African in it. It is not religious either, it is just Arab imperialism that other Muslim societies such as Turkish one has rejected. Christianity is also middle eastern Semitic import but it has a very Abyssinian slant in its Orthodox form, they call it ‘tufit’ and ‘kenona’. The Abiy Ahmed version of Christianity is a fringe one, a very capitalist American kind. Biyya Oromiyaa

Erga KITAABA abiy birri I miliyeena 3.6 biroon barnoota oromiyaa bitee, MAZMUURII jaartii abiy Kan zinnaashii San immoo BIIROON AADAAF TURIZIMII OROMIYAA birri miliyeena 6 bituun isaa waan hin oolleedhaati Uummatnii oromoo qarshii ofii tikfachuuf qabsaahuu qaba.

Garuu immoo Maaliif KITAABA abiy kana naannoon amhaaraa yookin naannoon tigraay bitachuu dadhabee….?

Oromoon gaafa OPDOn dhalatte miidhame.