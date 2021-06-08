Enough is enough! Action should be taken on Abiy Ahmed and Isaias Afwerki!

War crime should be dealt with the same way! whether it is in Slobodan Milosevic’s Serbia, Charles Taylor’s Liberia, Laurent Gbagbo’s Ivory Coast or Abiy Ahmed’s Ethiopia. Abiy Ahmed and Isaias Afwerki cannot talk about “internal affairs and “territorial integrity” in a country where people have no freedom at all and are exposed to openly declared war by these two tyrants. Abiy Ahmed and Isaias Afwerki are massacring the peoples of Ethiopia on daily basis the last 2 years in Oromia, and Tigray specially the last 6-7 months.

We always appreciate the international community’s active follow up to stop the horrendous human Rights abuse being committed in that part of the World. But how long should it take to stop those two butchers from displacing and massacring the people. Abiy Ahmed and Isaias Afwerki have tricked the International Community by orchestrating that they have made peace between the two countries Ethiopia and Eritrea, and Abiy Ahmed was declared the winner of the 2019 Nobel peace prize. But the reality is today Ethiopia has become “the golan heights gaza and the west bank” of Africa. Today the true nature of the two despots is exposed to the whole world and they should be accountable for all lives lost and human rights abused.

Abiy Ahmed and Isaias Afwerki should stand trial!