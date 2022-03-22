English Language Office of the U.S. Embassy, Addis Ababa:

A delegation from the Regional English Language Office of the U.S. Embassy, Addis Ababa was delighted to travel to Jimma University to open a new English Access Microscholarship Program. This is the second time the Embassy is working in partnership with Jimma University to deliver the Access program, following the two-year after-school microscholarship program from 2019 to 2021. This initiative will help prepare youth in Jimma for successful futures. The team congratulates all of the students and their families, and thanks Jimma University for being a great partner! http://ow.ly/i8qV50IoXw7