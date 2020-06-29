Emergency Project Manager – Ethiopia

Place: ETHIOPIA (Addis Ababa )

Length: 6 months

Starting date: 01/08/2020

Closing date for applications: 12/07/2020

“Outraged by the injustice faced by people with disabilities and vulnerable populations,

we aspire to a world of solidarity and inclusion, enriched by our differences,

where everyone can live in dignity”

Handicap International is changing his name and becomes « Humanity & Inclusion ». HI, Humanity & Inclusion is an independent and impartial aid and development organisation with no religious or political affiliations operating in situations of poverty and exclusion, conflict and disaster. We work alongside people with disabilities and vulnerable people to help meet their essential needs, improve their living conditions and promote respect for their dignity and fundamental rights.

Since the organisation was first founded in 1982, we have set up development programmes in 62 countries and responded to many emergencies. Today we have a budget of around 150 million euros, with 3500 employees worldwide.

HI is engaged in an employment policy in favour of disabled workers.

For further information about the association: www.hi.org.

JOB CONTEXT :

Humanity & Inclusion has been implementing development and humanitarian interventions in Ethiopia since 1986. HI had been also implementing protection project for Internally Displaced Persons and South Suddenness Refugees. Currently, HI is implementing an inclusive protection projects in Somali region, Liben Zone (Filtu and Deka Suftu districts) and Benshangul Gumuz region, Kamashi zone as well as integrated multi-sectoral life saving response to conflict and climate induced affected IDPs in Somali, Oromia, Southern Nation Nationalities People (SNNP) regions, Benshangul Gumuz region, Kamashi zone and Gambela refugee camp.

HI promotes an inclusive approach by focusing on access to services for all whenever possible rather than developing specific actions for people with disabilities. HI works not only with people with disabilities and other vulnerable populations, but also with their families, their communities, and the society. Since 2017 Humanity & Inclusion in Ethiopia has been particularly active in the field of protection risk monitoring, referral of SGBV survivors to service providers, psychosocial support provision to traumatized people and provision of physical rehabilitation service including mobility aids and extended this inclusive humanitarian response in Somali and Benshangul Gumuz regions.

HI Ethiopia is responding to the border conflict humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia, Somali region of Liben, Sitti, Erer zones, Benshangul Gumuz region of Kamashi zone as well Oromia and SNNP regions with the following areas of intervention:

Protection monitoring and referral to service providers including HI managed mobile inclusive safe space.

Mental health and psychosocial support service.

Community-based general protection focusing on person with specific needs.

Provision of functional rehabilitation and mobility aids.

Capacity building of humanitarian organizations and government sector office staff to mainstream inclusion and protection in their strategies, programs and services

Emergency Response/Covid19 crisis:

As of 25th May 2020; there are a total of 655 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ethiopia (including 72 cases in Somalia and 29 cases in Dire Dawa), 5 times more than on May 1st, with strong indications of community transfer. The number of cases has increased significantly in one week (+86% according to Johns Hopkins University Dashboard) and cases are now reported from all the regions except Gambella.

Through a Protection and WASH integrated project, HI will ensure that essential protection and other basic needs are identified and related services are provided on timely and inclusive manner to the crisis affected most vulnerable population groups (IDPs, Returnees and Host communities) including persons with disabilities and elderly people. This emergency project will be implemented in quarantine sites, IDPs sites and host communities.

YOUR MISSION:

Under the responsibility of the Operational Coordinator , you will be responsible for:

Defining the strategy of intervention within the project and related operational modalities and tools;

Setting up and ensuring the continuous monitoring of the activities under your management including qualitative and quantitative monitoring;

Recruiting, training and managing the team under your responsibility, including regular meeting and guidance, development of individual action plans when necessary;

In coordination with the logistics and the administrative departments, ensuring the respect of the administrative and logistics procedures within the project under your management;

Regularly reporting on the above activities (statistic, review monthly objectives, etc.) as per requested by your line manager;

Using appropriate HI tools and/or participate to the development of new technical tools in coordination with the technical advisors upon needs of your activities (IEC material, training tools, etc…).

Ensuring external coordination and partnership operational management;

Base: Addis Ababa – with travel to the field bases/sites (Somali region (Liben zone- Filtu, Dolo, Deka Suftu woredas) and Jigjiga, Benishangul Gumuz (Kamashi and Asosa), Dire Dawa city and Gambella (Gambella Town and Itang Woreda) Region) as needed.

Line management: Operational Coordinator

Number of persons directly managed: 16 staff

Collaboration with: Technical Advisor MHPSS/Protection, Technical Coordinator Protection/Inclusion, Operational coordinator, Inclusion Advisor, Project Officers, Social workers, MEAL team, logistic and administrative departments.

YOUR PROFILE :

You hold a degree in international relations, political sciences, humanitarian environment or any related field

You have at least 3 years of experience in humanitarian context, preferably in emergency, at a managerial position

You have at least 1 year of professional experience working in protection and psychosocial support response and/or in promoting non-discrimination, disability inclusion through an intersectional approach

You show a proven ability to team management and work in functional links with other teams

An experience in MHPSS and WASH (additional to protection) projects would be a strong asset

You have strong organisational, communication and reporting skills

You masters project cycle and M&E systems

You are able to work under high pressure with a great level of personal organization

You are able to work in English perfectly (written and oral)

CHARACTERISTICS OF THE POSITION :

Security: Security situation in Ethiopia is overall under control, despite some periodic ethnic clashes and roadblock by protester in the past and movement restriction due to COVID-19 pandemic, which limit the reach of IDP sites. To mitigate and reduce the spread of COVID-19 virus, the government of Ethiopia declared five-month state of emergency effective as of April 2020, which will be reviewed and updated based on prevailing situation of the pandemic.

CONDITIONS: