Eight Extra-judicially killings by Abiy’s troops in two days in Oromia:
1) Aseffa Kushi, taken out of Fiche Police Custody (North Shewa) during night, shot him dead, and thrown to river bank, 20/11/2020
2) Getu Jiregna, taken out of Amaya Police Custody (South-West Shewa) during night, killed him and thrown to roadside, 20/11/2020
3) Berhanu Gabayo, taken out of Sekela Police Custody (Horo Gudur Wellega) during night, killed and thrown to roadside, 20/11/2020
4) Gadisa Alemayehu, taken out of Sekela Police Custody (Horo Gudur Wellega) during night, killed and thrown to roadside, 20/11/2020
5) Kitila Gudeta (educator), taken out of Sekela Police Custody (Horo Guduru Wellega) during night, killed and thrown to roadside, 20/11/2020
6) Kedir Abdullahi, killed and thrown on roadside in Kobo (Hararge), 21/11/2020
7) Maftu Yusuf, killed in front of his home in Dire Teyara (Hararge), 21/11/2020
8)Fanja Waya, gunned down by Shalla district administrator himself in Shalla Police Custody (Arsi), 21/11/2020
All were brutally killed while they were in the hands of officials. This is typical crimes against humanity. Even during war times, you can’t kill those defeated in the battle as war captives.
Oromiyaa: Asaffaa Kuushii Eenyutu Ajjeese? – https://t.co/xEysW39nmb pic.twitter.com/8ECYz2dWgM
— Kichuu (@kichuu24) November 21, 2020
