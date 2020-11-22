Eight Extra-judicially killings by Abiy’s troops in two days in Oromia:

1) Aseffa Kushi, taken out of Fiche Police Custody (North Shewa) during night, shot him dead, and thrown to river bank, 20/11/2020

2) Getu Jiregna, taken out of Amaya Police Custody (South-West Shewa) during night, killed him and thrown to roadside, 20/11/2020

3) Berhanu Gabayo, taken out of Sekela Police Custody (Horo Gudur Wellega) during night, killed and thrown to roadside, 20/11/2020

4) Gadisa Alemayehu, taken out of Sekela Police Custody (Horo Gudur Wellega) during night, killed and thrown to roadside, 20/11/2020

5) Kitila Gudeta (educator), taken out of Sekela Police Custody (Horo Guduru Wellega) during night, killed and thrown to roadside, 20/11/2020

6) Kedir Abdullahi, killed and thrown on roadside in Kobo (Hararge), 21/11/2020

7) Maftu Yusuf, killed in front of his home in Dire Teyara (Hararge), 21/11/2020

8)Fanja Waya, gunned down by Shalla district administrator himself in Shalla Police Custody (Arsi), 21/11/2020