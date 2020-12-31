Egypt: Ethiopian government has blamed Egypt as Accomplice behind Hacalu Hundessa’s assassination.

#Egypt
Must not forget the fact that Ethiopian government has blamed #Egypt as Accomplice behind Hacalu Hundessas, Prominent Oromo Musician, assassination.
The world is witnessing the political situation in Ethiopia after assassination of Hacalu is completely changed to worst political fragile.
#Egypt must prove that Ethiopian governments accusation againt Egypt is wrong, unless otherwise we as Oromo will record for history.
Namoota Gurguddoo Africa fi Addunyaan Bara 2020 tti du’aan dhabdee keessa gootichi keenya Haacaaluun Hundeessa keessatti argama akka gabaasa BBC World Service ti.
