Egypt accuses Ethiopia of releasing muddy water downstream Nile

Diana Shalhub

ISTANBUL

(aa)—Egypt on Friday said Ethiopia had spoiled Sudanese drinking water stations by releasing muddy water without notifying the two downstream countries.

The state-run al-Ahram daily quoted Egyptian Irrigation Minister Mohamed Abdel-Ati as saying Ethiopia “released a quantity of muddy waters in the past November without informing the downstream countries [Sudan and Egypt] which caused an increase of mud in the drinking water stations in Sudan.”

Abdel-Ati also said Ethiopia harmed Sudan as it proceeded with the first phase of filling its Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) without coordinating with Sudan and Egypt, and “caused a state of drought followed by floods.”

He added his country and Sudan would not accept Ethiopia’s unilateral filling and operation of the dam.

There were no comments yet from the Sudanese government on the issue.

Cairo and Khartoum oppose Ethiopia’s filling of the GERD.

Ethiopia broke ground for construction of the $5 billion dam in 2011. The scheme enables Ethiopia to generate 6,350 megawatts of electricity.

Egypt and Sudan say they fear the dam would reduce the flow of water downstream, while Ethiopia maintains that the dam is vital for its national development.