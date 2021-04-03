(Ebla 3, 2021)Waraanni mootummaa Abiy mana uummataa ibiddaan gube.
Humni mootummaa Abiy gochaalee badaa kan wallagga Lixaa ona Ganjii araddaa Lalisaa keessatti raawwate.
Akka kanaan Bitootessa 29,2021 manneen uummata Oromoo 8 ol abiddaan barbadaa’aniiru.
Sababaan itti kennames, ummatichi mootummaa Abiy deeggaruu didee, waraana bilisummaa Oromoof cian waan dhaababteef jedhame.
Ummanni garuu “nuti kan deeggarru kan mana nurratti gube otuu hin taane, kan mana nuuf ijaaru dha,” jechuun dabballoota Abiy qaanessanii jiru.
Almaz March 17, 2021 At 1:45 pm
Dear Ato Workie,
I found the comment below on Ethiopia Observer by Alem. It mentioned Alex de Waal. I think such info should be sent to Tufts University president, trustees, and students!
taken from borkena , TYRANTS, CORRUPTS, AND SYCOPHANTS : How TPLF Took Reputation Laundering from Dedebit to ‘K’ Street
March 16, 2021
Dear Getachew Melaku,
Thanks for your sober assessment of the quandary the nation is forced into. The failure of Prime Minister Abiy’s Administration to mount a public relations offensive in the face of Tplf and its “digital woyane” and allies reworking the narrative is simply astounding. Even more astounding is the ‘neutrality’ and silence of Ethiopian intellectuals to present a valid case a/ for establishing law and order b/ that Tplf never represented the will of Tigrayans c/ that those federal forces are after are criminals running from the law and has nothing to do with being ethnic Tigrayans!
I have been writing at great length concerning enabler scholars cum propagandists (ab)using reputable institutions as their base of operation. Tedros Adhanom (WHO), Alex de Waal (Tufts Peace Foundation). Alex de Waal of course is on the board of Meles Zenawi Foundation (essentially a money-laundering scheme; Alex has yet to tell us if he ever received gifts from Tplf or Meles’ wife) and writes to sway public opinion to favor Tplf and to justify its criminal activities. sites.tufts.edu/reinventingpeace/2020/11/19/who-benefits-from-the-destruction-of-ethiopia/ He even hired Tplf members as researchers!
One only needs to go back to the 1998-2000 Ethio-Eritrea border war or election 1997 or events following Meles Zenawi’s death or Prime Minister Hailemariam’s sudden resignation, etc to find out to anyone’s dismay how very wrong each of these “experts” “specialists” have been in their assessment. The reason is of course part ignorance of the culture (language), part the strength of Tplf public relations operators, part romantic seizures for insurgencies, part cash rewards and access to materials for academic publications! Another component is that media outlets are struggling financially to do a thorough regional reports (especially for Africa) and go into cut and paste mode, often not even checking the material used are outdated and inaccurate!
Concerned Ethiopians need to organize to educate the international community as well as write in reputable journals to counter heretical readings of our history and current situations. An investigative journalist at Nahoo tv alleged recently that Seye, Tsadkan, etc in fact raped and murdered young women on top of causing death and destruction by waging unnecessary war and engaging in money-laundering! Those of us who understand the world of finance should go after illicit money transfers, etc. This is not the time to grumble about local politics. The very well being of our nation is at stake!