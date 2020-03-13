Easy ways to boost your immune system to fight off coronavirus

From supplements to exercise to nutrition, there are lots of natural ways to make sure you’re fighting fit

Make sure your immune system is strong by living healthily

(telegraph.)–This is a serious infection and no amount of lifestyle intervention will make you invincible,’ says Dr Jenna Macciochi, an immunologist at the University of Sussex, whose timely new book Immunity: the science of staying well is out on April 16th. ‘But there are plenty of small things you can do that may strengthen your immune system.’ 1. Follow the advice … whatever your age This is not the time to ignore public health messages, says Dr Ross Walton, a viral immunologist currently developing vaccines for flu. While the elderly are indeed more at risk, your immune system actually started to decline years ago. ‘Your thymus gland is where the body’s T cells [white blood cells that fight infection] are produced, and this starts to atrophy in your 20s,’ says Dr Walton. ‘But that’s only one reason everyone should be taking these measures, the other is that healthy, relatively young people have a responsibility to stay well so they can avoid spreading an infection that could kill someone more vulnerable’….