Eagle Hills launches Addis Ababa luxury apartments’ sales



Eagle Hills, Abu Dhabi-based private real estate investment and development firm, is set to launch sales for its luxury apartments under-construction at the center of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.



The company will be launching registration of interested home buyers next week on January 14-15 at the Hyatt Regency hotel in the capital, Addis Ababa.

At the time of the launching in November 2018, it was indicated that the company will be investing some $1.8 billion to facelift the Lagare area building fancy apartments, shopping malls and hotels.

The United Arab Emirates has secured 360,000 square meters of land from the Addis Ababa City Administration. The company was awarded the land about a year ago, after the reformist Prime Minister of Ethiopia Dr. Abiy Ahmed came to power.

During the cornerstone laying ceremony, it was stated that out of some 4,000 houses to be built on the land, around 1,600 will be provided to those displaced from the project site – Lagare area.

The company’s official website states that Eagle Hills is currently developing a range of mixed-use, mega-projects in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

Established in 2014, Eagle Hills hopes to positively impact the local communities both from financial and lifestyle aspects. Currently it is implementing similar face-lifting mega real estate projects in eleven cities across the world.