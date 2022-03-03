Due to drought, 61 schools in Borena and East Bale zones and 316 schools in Somali region have been closed.

Due to the drought that happened in Ethiopia, it has been said that only 61 schools have been closed in Borena and East Bale zones in Oromia region and 316 schools have been closed completely. Citizens living in the two regions in the farmers and part of the farmers have been exposed to severe injuries.

In Oromia, East and West Hararge, East Bale low places, Borena, West Guji zones many have been exposed to severe problems and lack of food.

8.4 million animals have been used in 40 woredas found in five zones of the region, 257 thousand capacity has been removed. The National Disaster Management Commission has told Doyche Vele.

According to Mr. Debebe Zewde, the head of public relations of the union said, in east and west Hararge, Borena, West Guji, West Arsi and Bale zones, 2.8 million people need drinking water in 605 kebelees. The drought in Borena and East Bale zones has also announced that 61 schools are closed in 14 woredas.

It is said that more than 3.1 million people need emergency food support in these areas.

Mr. Debebe Zewde said that 8 thousand 244 of these are victims of the new drought.

It has been announced that 254 thousand quintals of grains have been sent to 853 citizens for the two zones.

They have said that the remaining areas affected by the drought are being received by the regular broadcast schedule. It has been said that 100 water loaders are distributing water to ease the water problem.

Similarly in the Somali region, 3.1 million people have been exposed to water shortage in 83 districts.

The official has told DW that 864 thousand 43 animals have died in this region from July to February. Mr. Debebe, who said that 58 thousand 305 people were attacked by drought in Somali region, has said that these people have been allowed to go to other areas where there was no drought.

Due to the drought in the region, 915 schools have been stopped from their work, 316 of these have been closed completely. They have said that 2.4 million people in the region have been exposed to food shortage and 3 million 360 thousand people in total need of food support. The government has said that 530 thousand quintals of grains have been distributed to 1.7 million people from September to January.

In addition, they have explained that 255 million birr has been allocated to 311 thousand users in 15 woredas and 159 water pump boats are being distributed to 81 woredas.