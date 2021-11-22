Dubbii Ajejaan Ol Aanaan ABO-WBO Jaal Marroo Dirribaa, Begiifi Gidaamiitti Argamuun Uummataa Tolchan

November 22, 2021

Oduu Sadaasa 22,2021 Ajjeecha Sukkanneessaa Loltootni PP raawwacha jirani fi Lolli kaaba hammachuu

Wow! What a wonderful thing!
The Tigre has exposed a lot of troops who have taken over the wars with the federal government.
A question worth asking is how did they take the military?

ODUU OWITUU AFAAN OROMOO MIL’UU TIBBANAA Ibidda Siyaasaa Itoophiyaa, November

1 Comment

  1. ONM-ABO,
    Thank you for broadcasting Jaal Marroo’s speech! I thoroughly enjoyed the program! I also came out convinced more than ever that our struggle for Liberty and Sovereignty has brilliant and dedicated leaders at this point! I wish our leaders and fighters good health!

    Reply

