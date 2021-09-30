Drones strikes near Mekelle city -US Ethiopia UN officials -Sudan protests September 30, 2021 Drones strikes near Mekelle city – US Ethiopia UN officials – Sudan protests Ethiopia expels 7 top UN officials OMN: -ፔንዱለም(sep 30-2021) Gurumee Buzunaa Ati Hintaatu New Oromo Music 🎼 2021(Official Music Video) Related Related Posts Ethiopia: Turkish drones Ethiopia -USA TigrayEthiopia: Turkish drones Ethiopia - USA Tigray Tigray Ethiopia drone update Military and Foreign Affairs… UN humanitarian chief tells UN Security Council that UN attempts to convince Ethiopia governmentUN humanitarian chief tells UN Security Council that UN attempts to convince Ethiopia government and… Ethiopia: Eritrean troops Berhale Afar USAID biscuits UN Vehicles in EthiopiaEthiopia: Eritrean troops Berhale Afar USAID biscuits UN Vehicles in Ethiopia Vehicle's are heading from…
Be the first to comment