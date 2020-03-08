Drilling officially kicked off for Tulu Moye geothermal project in Ethiopia

KenGen and TMGO have officially kicked off drilling for the Tulu Moye geothermal power project in Ethiopia. KenGen is the drilling contractor for the project.

Alexander Richter

(thinkgeoenergy)–Reported by KenGen and Tulu Moye Geothermal Operations (TMGO) via social media, drilling has officially started for the Tulu Moye geothermal project in Ethiopia.

With an investment of around $800 million, the project plans to built a 50 MW plant in a first phase by 2023 and reach 150 MW by 2025 providing power to the Ethiopian electricity grid.

The project was started in 2017, when the Ethiopian Electric Power signed with TMGO, a Paris based shareholding Investment Company, Meridiam SAS and the Icelandic Geothermal Development Company Reykjavik Geothermal.

“For us, it is a major project and it is an environmentally friendly one. It will provide Ethiopia with base load (energy output) which is affordable and that is the key for us in selecting projects,” Thierry Deau, the founder and CEO of Meridiam said in 2017, when the project was first announced.

Source: The Reporter Ethiopia