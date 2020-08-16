Dr.Tsegaye Ararssa: A Dangerous Proposition

Abiy’s attempt to side step the constitution (by defying, ignoring, suspending, or ‘reinterpreting’ it) is a step towards his own undoing. It’s a suicidal move. (This is good, as far as I am concerned.)

But for Ethiopia, it is a dangerous proposition. His attempt to undo the multinational federal arrangement enshrined in the constitution, all in the name of unity, is causing a disunity that may ultimately lead to the dismemberment of the polity. And that, through violence.

His personal engagement in acts of massive human rights violations (political assassinations, indiscriminate killings and summary executions, arbitrary arrests and mass detentions, tortures, political/genocidal rape, use of terror tactics such as razing houses and entire hamlets to the ground, political kidnappings, violent repression of journalists and media outlets, weaponization of the law and legal institutions to suppress dissent, persecuting political dissidents into exile, attacking them through its embassies and henchmen in their host countries, bribing and colluding with social media platforms to to gag and suppress activism, etc, etc) are all too well documented to let him enjoy impunity.

His careless, often antinomian, rhetoric is causing divisions that provoke nothing less than a civil war.

Through his (speech) acts, Abiy is leading the country into a hellish madness. Along the way, he is also taking himself a step further into his own abyss. (Shall we say ‘God speed’?!?)

In fact, in a crucial political sense, Abiy is already the past. Il’est passé. What is left now is the work of removing him from power (in order to make him completely the past in the more objective sense).

#Abiy_must_be_removed!

#Abiy_is_the_past!