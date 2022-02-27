Dr. Abiy (Abiyot) has not been able to get out of the box of the Derg! Political science scholar Dr. Merara Gudina Abiy says that he couldn’t get out of the EPRDF box. In my opinion, the problem is too much, it seems that EPRDF is not only able to get out of the box but also the Derg.

The Derg army that was in Eritrea in the beginning of 1970s especially in Asmera city, you give information to Shabia. They used to kill the youth on the streets saying they are the messenger of Shabia. They used to take them to the prison of Maryam in Asmera city (Asmera city central) who survived death.

When the youth, the rich and the entire civilian people couldn’t live, he left his house and property and started joining the Shabia army. Until then, the army of the people used to chase Shabiyas from place to place with only one commander. Among these are the 12th brigade 31st, 30th and 35th commander. The famous army officers who were leading these commanders are Colonel Bishu, Colonel Kfetew Merne and Shalaqa (later B/J) are found in the history.

During the Derg regime, the Eritrean youth joined Gef Shaabiya and the Shabiya forces grew rapidly from commander to brigade, brigade to sub-army and more. It is grown from a warlord to a regular (conventional army) to a permanent army. It has gone from being violent to being assaulted. At last they have defeated the former army of Eritrea and liberate their country.

In the same way today, the special forces of Abiy and Shimelis Abdisu are giving information to the Oromo youth for the Oromo freedom front (in their language Shene), they are killing the youth by saying they are the messenger of Shene. He will imprison half of them, he will kill the half of them and throw them on the field and make them not to be buried even by the knife. He arrests parents as well as their children are OLF, he kills when he wants.

Because of this, the youth are joining the Oromo Freedom Army like the Eritrean youth. In the same massacre that happened in Tigray, the youth joined TDF and are building a strong Tigray defence army.

When the prime minister was asked about OLF army in the parliament, why is this force so strong? Why do they have the energy?. For those who say he has a lot of supporters, now he has a lot a coach, a lot of armed, a lot of money to give. But there is nothing to explain to the parliament why there are so many supporters, why there are so much coaches, why there are too many armed forces. As Professor Mohammed Abdo said, the members of parliament who are returning to their region without saying anything for 5 years in the parliament didn’t ask.

The answer is because the prime minister couldn’t get out of the box from Derg and EPRDF. Since the war between each other will not be a solution, we were shouting for a political solution, they went to war saying “Ashafer me” After so many failures and mistakes, we believe that the law enforcement campaign is a war against each other and the war has no end. A lecture will be given to the members of parliament who supported the war by clapping and saying it will be 3 times longer than the regular war.

For those who ask why OLF’s support has increased, they couldn’t dare to answer because they are killing and imprisoning the youth. The Derg army has collected the vehicles of Eritrean youth and civilians from Asmera city and brought the 4th sub-division in Antonov Addis Ababa. Let alone the other, the bowling game that the youth was enjoying, has been organized in the club of Tor Hailos.

The army of Abiy and Shimelis has collected the motorcycles that the youth lead their daily life saying they will give information and attention to Shene. Therefore, the current authorities are not yet out of the Derg box. In this parliamentary meeting, the opinion on TPLF is smooth and it has been heard that it is a group of people who don’t know why they are fighting for the purpose.

Didn’t they see or hear that the soldiers who were burning the body of a human being with gasoline and have no respect for the human body? Even the Derg government that is called cruel and dictator has not burned human bodies like this.

In this government, we have seen people’s bodies being burned in Tigray and now in Oromia. Therefore, it has proved that it is the worst government of both governments that did not come out of development and EPRDF.

The Oromo youth will not wait until their bodies are being dragged and killed from their homes and burnt. Joining the armed struggle is a choice that has no choice. As long as the dictators are destroyed by the people’s power, they think they are being ruled by guns, they won’t go back from killing. There is no good dictator government that fought with its own people and won. Via: Dandana Bafkane