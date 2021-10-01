Down Down Abiy Qeerroon yeroo amma heddumiinaan Oromia Finfinnee Seena jirraa

Down Down Abiy Qeerroon yeroo amma heddumiinaan oromia Finfinnee Seena jirraa

Qeerroon Finfinee Kalatii 4 Itti Dududhan Mormii Cimaa Godhanin PP Waraa Sodaa Hudhaa Qabanii Jiran

In some parts of Addis Ababa there are demonstrations by the youth of Oromia.

Addis Ababa was exposed tonight by fear of the federal Ethiopian police force.
The Oromo ethnic groups are organizing about the Oromo cultural day of Irrecha which is being held every year, the formation of the federal government of Ethiopia is very afraid that the remembrance of the new revolution which is being delivered to Addis administration.

OMN: – Dr Milkeessaa Miidhagaa – Irreecha, Ajjeechaa Hacaaluu, Abiy fi Sabboonumaa Oromoo

OMN: Hiriira Mormii Embassy Saudi Arabia Washington DC fulduratti

