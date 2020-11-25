Don’t forget Article 4 (h) of the African Union Constitutive Act: Abiy Ahmed is invoking international law’s principle of “non-intervention” as warning tool. He scantly cites art. 2(7) of UN charter.

BUT:

1. If you had read Art. 2(4) of UN Charter, Use of Force is PROHIBITED in the context of both inter or intra-State violence.

2. The situation is likely to be assessed under art. 39-42 of the charter.

3. Intervention is inevitable (if UN authorizes)

4. UN peacekeeping operation is a potential instrument to restrain your illegal objective.

5. Bruh! What could have been settled with Abbaa Gadaas and other Shimagiles has now made its way to Security Council in NYC. Deal with it!

6. The existing international legal order had a well established custom of military intervention to stop violence similar to yours. Ask your advisors about Serbia (1999) and Haiti (1994). Not to mention Iraq (2002–>Resolution 1441) Henok G. Gabisa

Don’t forget Article 4 (h) of the African Union Constitutive

Act: “the right of the Union to intervene in a Member State pursuant to a decision of the Assembly in respect of grave circumstances, namely: war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity” https://t.co/RnucvlKbrB — Martin Plaut (@martinplaut) November 25, 2020

BREAKING