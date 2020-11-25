Don’t forget Article 4 (h) of the African Union Constitutive Act:
Abiy Ahmed is invoking international law’s principle of “non-intervention” as warning tool.
He scantly cites art. 2(7) of UN charter.
BUT:
1. If you had read Art. 2(4) of UN Charter, Use of Force is PROHIBITED in the context of both inter or intra-State violence.
2. The situation is likely to be assessed under art. 39-42 of the charter.
3. Intervention is inevitable (if UN authorizes)
4. UN peacekeeping operation is a potential instrument to restrain your illegal objective.
5. Bruh! What could have been settled with Abbaa Gadaas and other Shimagiles has now made its way to Security Council in NYC. Deal with it!
6. The existing international legal order had a well established custom of military intervention to stop violence similar to yours. Ask your advisors about Serbia (1999) and Haiti (1994). Not to mention Iraq (2002–>Resolution 1441)
Don’t forget Article 4 (h) of the African Union Constitutive
Act: “the right of the Union to intervene in a Member State pursuant to a decision of the Assembly in respect of grave circumstances, namely: war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity” https://t.co/RnucvlKbrB
— Martin Plaut (@martinplaut) November 25, 2020
BREAKING
ABIY AHMED waamicha Itoophiyaa keessatti ‘ waraana dhaabsisuu fi hidhamtoota siyaasaa hiikun gara marii fi araaratti seenun biyya tasgabbeessuu’ dhaabbanni mootummoota gamtoomanii, gamtaan Awurooppaa, gamtaan Afrikaa, Koreen badhaasa Noobeelii fi Mootummaan Ameerikaa fa’aa gaafataa jiran ”Hinta’u waraana hindhaabu, dhimma biyya kootii keessa hoomtuu isin hingalchu” jechuun sadarkaa abbaa Irrummaa isaa akka addunyaatti ol guddifate jira. Abiy dhiibbaa biyyoonni alaa isarratti uumaa jiran irraa kan ka’e har’a sardamee aaree ibsa kan baase yoo ta’u ”goonkumaa waraana hindhaabu, marii araaraa wanni jedhamus hinjiru, qawwee qofa” jechuun abbaa Irrummaa isaa lammiilee biyya kanaatif qofa otoo hintaane, addunyaa maraaf of mirkaneessera. Gama mootummaa Naannoo Tigraayinis fakkarri jiru akkanuma. Jarri Abiyyiidhan Ofii jettu mi’aawi, nuuf jettu dhangaggaa’i jechaanii jiru. Biyya bulchuun ABIY AHMED akkanatti lubbuu ilmaan hiyyeessa akka baala mukaatti harcaasuu ta’e! Big shame
በስተመጨረሻ ጋንዛብ ልማና ትጋባለህ፣ አይዞሽ ገለቴ X22
Be the first to comment