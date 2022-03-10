Do you know that Mustefe Mohammed has contributed a lot to Jawar’s arrest?

Jawar was a close friend to Mustefe. He is mentioned among the people who supported him a lot when he came to power. When Mustefe came to Addis Ababa, he always met Jawar and discussed about the politics of the region and the country.

This is what Mr. Temesgen and Binalf Mustefe asked questions prepared when he met Jawar and Jawar. (Continental) 7th floor member) Mr. Abdulkadir, the Protocol in Amba, who was with Mustefe, has told Amba Digital that they were trying to keep sound records.

What is the meaning of this? To know what Jawar is thinking, the government shows that he used Mustefe as a Troy horse. When asked why he is doing this, the case is above him and the Prime Minister knows him and the fact that he has said that he is another surprising and shameful act. Jawar’s speech to Mustefe is from believing him.

In Jawar It is very painful that the treacherous act is not only on Jawar but also on the Oromo people! As Jawar is fighting for the Oromo people, he didn’t think that he will be betrayed by his Somali brother has become a big reason for me to be defeated by this conspiracy politics (byzantine politics) !

Most of the Oromo and Somali scholars say that Mustefe’s cooperation is an event that showed his betrayal by the way of hiding the secrets of his friends. Betrayal of Mustefe is not a crime that can be forgiven! It is with evidence that Mustefe has entered the camp of “Abiy’s Amharas” instead of being Somali!

የሶማሌ ክልል የአቶ ሙስጠፌ ፕሮቶኮል ሹም የነበሩት አቶ አብዱልቃድር ጋር የተደረገ ልዩ ቆይታ

ልዩ መረጃ ሙስጠፌ ጀዋርን በድብቅ ቀረጸው? ሶማሌ ክልል ጀዋር ሲደርስ የተከሰተው ጉዳይ አስፈራሪው ባለስልጣን