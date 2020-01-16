Do you know that #Ethiopia is a country with the highest population growth in the world?
*Source- From the “2020 U.S. Foreign Policy Update with Diplomat in Residence and former career Foreign Service Officer, Tom Hanson.”
• Ethiopia is the 12th most populous country in the world.
1. China —— 1.43 Billion
2. India——- 1.36 Billion
3. United States —- 328 million
4. Indonesia —— 269 million
5. Brazil ———— 210 million
6. Pakistan ——— 214 million
7. Nigeria———— 198 million
8. Bangladesh —— 162 million
9. Russia ————- 145 million
10. Mexico———- 126 million
11. Japan ——— 127 million
12. Ethiopia ——— 110 million
