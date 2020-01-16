Do you know that #Ethiopia is a country with the highest population growth in the world?

*Source- From the “2020 U.S. Foreign Policy Update with Diplomat in Residence and former career Foreign Service Officer, Tom Hanson.”

• Ethiopia is the 12th most populous country in the world.

1. China —— 1.43 Billion

2. India——- 1.36 Billion 3. United States —- 328 million 4. Indonesia —— 269 million 5. Brazil ———— 210 million 6. Pakistan ——— 214 million 7. Nigeria———— 198 million 8. Bangladesh —— 162 million 9. Russia ————- 145 million 10. Mexico———- 126 million 11. Japan ——— 127 million 12. Ethiopia ——— 110 million