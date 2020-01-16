Do you know that Ethiopia is a country with the highest population growth in the world?

Do you know that #Ethiopia is a country with the highest population growth in the world?

*Source- From the “2020 U.S. Foreign Policy Update with Diplomat in Residence and former career Foreign Service Officer, Tom Hanson.”

• Ethiopia is the 12th most populous country in the world.
1. China —— 1.43 Billion

2. India——- 1.36 Billion

3. United States —- 328 million

4. Indonesia —— 269 million

5. Brazil ———— 210 million

6. Pakistan ——— 214 million

7. Nigeria———— 198 million

8. Bangladesh —— 162 million

9. Russia ————- 145 million

10. Mexico———- 126 million

11. Japan ——— 127 million

12. Ethiopia ——— 110 million

