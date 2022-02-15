Djibouti coup attempt – Oromia Prosperity Party Amhara Fano – Somali region – Mehreteab Asefa arrest

Woyane has started war again in a new way! The army is also working to make Sadhi go hot.

1 The war that was going on in western Tigray has attacked the Amhara and Militia.

2nd Time. 2nd time The border of Afar has opened unexpectedly and has captured many lands. And #Operation is fighting to control the main road of #Ethiopia_Djibouti and failed to succeed.

3rd On the border of Sudan. : :

As it is known Woyane has prepared 25,000 soldiers, Siye Abraha and the daughter of the spy organization (Mousad) #Birhane_Tsahay for war in Sudan. Previously, this army was trying to break the corridor of Sudan and Humara region.

Now that idea has changed.

Since Woyane has made an alliance with Gumuz forces, the army is going to break through Abay road or they are going to open a big war and cross the border of Sudan and face to Gondar.