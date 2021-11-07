Dishta Gina Tariku Gankisi Addis Ababa rally – Debretsion Gebremichael on Tigray future
For months the Ethiopian gov & its blood & soil nationalism base used Dishta Gina’s single to rile up the base.
Now, he spoke loud & clear. He said enough to the bloodshed.
The voices in the background? They only knew he was invited to excite them for more of what he rejected. pic.twitter.com/D2tHPH0YGf
— Tsedale Lemma (@TsedaleLemma) November 7, 2021
Ethiopiain civil war update – tigray war -Ethiopia war with Tigray – tdf -ENDf
UN finds evidence of abuses from sides in Tigray conflict
