Discredit against Cuban medical collaboration rejected in Ethiopia

During a speech held on Monday on occasion of commemorating the 125th anniversary of the restart of the Independence Wars in Cuba, Thomas considered that this discredit attempt shows the aggressiveness of the US government against the Cuban people.

The action deployed against the medical collaboration group has been joined to the economic aggressions, the commercial and financial obstacles, the encouragement of the internal subversion and campaigns of all kinds against the Revolution, the diplomat said.

She also stated that the members of the medical brigade in Ethiopia are exponents of the generous and sacrificed work of thousands of health professionals.

After 125 years of the start of our second independence war, we are still facing challenging days, in increasingly complex scenarios, Thomas said.