March 6, 2022
Disagreements between the police forces of Amhara region and the Fano militia occurred in #Motana area.
 
It has been reported that there was a lot of losses and injuries were reported by the Fano army commander in Motana area. Hundreds of protesters among the Fano supporters of Agaas are protesting while they blocked the roads.
Nj. Ogaadenia media
የሚንስትሩ ሚስጥራዊ ጉዞ፣ ታጣቂዎቹ ከእስር ተለቀቁ፣ የፓሊስ አዛዡ ተገደሉ፣ 205 ሚሊዮን ዶላር፣ የትግራይና አፋር…፣ የፑቲን ቅደም ሁኔታ| EF

