Diinni Oromoo yeroo mara waan tokko abjoota: Oromoo balleessuu ykn Oromoo humna hin qabne uumuu dha.

Harreen yeroo halaaktu malee yeroo dhuuftu hin dhageessuu jedhani.

አህያ ————-እንጅ ስትፈሳ አትሰማም አሉ። Halaakuun afaan amaraatiin maal jedhamaa ? Itti naaf guutaa kkkkkk

Vandalism? Taking down a flag? Go tell that to the thousand languishing in Eritrean jails without ever being taken to court. Tell it to the families who have had their children conscripted to fight and die in Tigray https://t.co/RW6xjRe7Cj

— Martin Plaut (@martinplaut) May 1, 2021