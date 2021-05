Did Berhanu Nega ghost-write PM Abiy’s “Medemer?”

Here’s a thing.

This email exchange apparently written by the former Dimbot 7 leader, Berhanu Nega, suggests he wrote part of Prime Minister’s book, Medemer, containing his vision of the future of Ethiopia.

Is it authentic?

If so, it provides an interesting insight into origins of the book.

Source: Eritreahub