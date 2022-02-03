Dhugaan hinqeletti malee hinciituu! The killing of Karrayyu leaders.
“The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission has discovered that the government army killed 14 elders from Karrayyu tribe in Oromia in December.”
The Oromos are among the communities that have suffered from the violence that the government organized before the war and during the war. America supports the peace and we should also lead to justice. A.
Sen. Jim Risch said a member of the Foreign Relations Committee of the United States Senate.
Nj. Ogaadenia media Addis Ababa
The president of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta has called on the fighting parties in Ethiopia to stop the war.President Uhuru gave a brief speech about the Ethiopian conflict on Wednesday night.
A statement from the office of the president of Kenya said ‘the sides should control each other and stop fighting’ and come to the table for discussion should be solved’
Abiy Ahmed the prime minister of Ethiopia reached Borena region of Oromia region.
Abiy Ahmed is going to meet the drought situation in that area.
