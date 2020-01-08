Dhugaa Booranaa: jiraattota Godina Booranaa akkanatti Dhugaa jirtu lafa kaayani MM itti himan Caqasaa

Yaballo, Ethiopia:

Oromos from all over the world joined the Abbaa Gadaa, the PM of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia, Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali and leaders of Tana River, Isiolo and Marsabit counties for the celebration of the 3rd anniversary of UNESCO’s inscription of the Gadaa System into the representative list of intangible cultural heritage of humanity. The three day ceremony was held at Yaballo, Ethiopia.

Governor Mohamud M. Ali – Abshiro





Dhugaa Booranaa : jiraattota Godina Booranaa akkanatti Dhugaa jirtu lafa kaayani MM itti himan . Caqasaa Jamal Said ” ኢትዮጵን ከማንም በላይ እንደሀገር የሚያስቀጥለው አማራው ነው ኢትዮጵያ ከፈረስችም ከማንም በላይ ሚጎዳው አማራው ነው መጪውን ምርጫ በምንም መንገድ የብልፅግና ማሸነፍ የኢትዮጵንም ሆነ የአማራን ህልውና ማስቀጠል ነው “አብይ አህመድ ለአማራ ብልፅግና አመራሮች ተናገረ ከተባለው Oromiyaa lixaa irratti lolli erga labsamee turee jira. Filannoon qabnu, ummanni fi biyyi Keenya akka nagaa argatuuf jabaannee hojjachuu qofa. Sirni cunqursaa yeroo mara ummata sodaachisuun jiraachuu fedha. Garuu, sirni kamuu bara baraan hin jiraatu. Kan bara baraan jiraatu dhugaa, ummataa Fi uumaaa qofaa dha!!

Nagaan Oromoo qobsoo keenyaan dhufa!