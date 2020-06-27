Dhimma Nile kana irratti Jawar Mohammed miidiyaalee addunyaatti nuuf haa dubbatu!

ነጮች mainstream media በእጃቸው ስለሆነ የራሳቸውን ትርክት ህዝቡን ለማሳመን ቀንና ሌሊት ይጠቀሙበታል፡፡ ሌላው ሚድያ ስለሌለው የነርሱን ትርክት ሳይወድ መጋት የግድ ይለው ነበር፡፡ Internet መጣና የውግያ አውዱን ቀየረው፡፡ ልብ በሉ! አሁንም mainstream media ወሳኝ መሆኑ አልቀረም፡፡ mainstream mediaው ሳያፍር ያቀርባቸው ከነበሩት ትርክቶች መካከል፦ ስመ -ሙስልም የሆነ ሰው ወይም ጥቁር ሰው ጥቃት ካደረሰ የሚወነጀለው ግለሰቡ ሳይሆን እምነቱ እና ዘሩ በጅምላ ይፈረጃል፡፡ ተመሳሳይ ጥቃት አንድ ነጭ ቢያደርስ የሚወነጀለው ግለሰቡ ነው፡፡ ለዝያው ለግለሰቡ excuse ይሰራለታል፡፡ ንክ ነው፣ ፍቅረኛው ከድታው በስቃይ ውስጥ ነው ያለው፣ ከማህበረሰቡ የተገለለ ተኩላ ነው፡፡ ስለዝህ ይህ ድርጊት የአንድ ግለሰብ እንጂ ከማህበረሰቡ ጋር ምንም የሚያገኘው ነገር የለም፡፡

ወደአገራችን ስንመጣ የአንድ -አይነት ኃይሎች ናቸው mainstream mediaውን የተቆጣጠሩት፡፡ በsocial mediaውም ከፍተኛ ተሳትፎ አላቸው፤ ብዙ ማስጮኽ ይችላሉ፡፡ ከዝህ አንጻር ማንኛውንም ዜና ሲዘግቡ ከራሳቸው ጥቅም አንጻር ነው የሚመለከቱት፡፡ ለምሳሌ ያህል፦ ስለአባይ ሲጽፉ የሙስልሙን ድርሻ ማኮሰስ ብቻ ሳይሆን አሳጥተው ነው የሚጽፉት፡፡ ሙስልሙ ከግብጽ ጋር በእስልምና ስለሚገናኝ ብሄራዊ ጥቅሙን ለግብጽ አሳልፎ እንደሚሰጥ ተደርጎ ነው የሚዘገበው፡፡ ይህን በማድረጋቸው የራሳቸውን ከግብጽ ጋር ያላቸውን ትስስር እንዳላዩ ያልፉታል፡፡ ስለዝህ ሙስልሙ የሀገሩን ጥቅም አሳልፎ ላለመሸጡ የማረጋገጥ ግዴታ ይጥሉበታል፡፡ ለዝህም ነው ሰሞኑን ሙስሊሞችን አጀንዳ ያደረጉት፡፡ ጃዋር መሀመድንም ተመሳሳይ ጥያቄ የሚጠይቁት ሙስልም በመሆኑ ብቻ ነው፡፡ ስሙ ሺ ነዳው፣ ሺናባቸው፣ ሽባባው ብሆን ለብዙ ግዜ የተናገረውን አቋሙን መልሰው መላልሰው ባልጠየቁት ነበር፡፡በተመሳሳዩም ኦሮሞ ላይ የሚነዛው ፕሮፓጋንዳ ከዝህ የተለየ አይደለም፡፡ ባለፈው አንዲት ወጣት ነሸጥ አድርጓት ኦሮሞዎች ነፍጠኛ አታግቡ ስላለች በጅምላ የተጨፈጨፈው የኦሮሞ ልህቃን፣ OMN እና ኦብኮ ነበር፡፡ አሁን በቅርቡ አንዷ የኦሮሞ ሀኪም ጋር አትታከሙ ይገላችኃል ስትል ያ ሁሉ የሶሻል ሚድያ ሰራዊት ምንም ያለው ነገር የለም፡፡ አለምነህ ዋሴ እንዳለው ሚድያው ዝም፣ረጭ፣ጭጭ ነበር ያለው፡፡ እየተሰራ ያለው double standard ለማንም ግልጽ ነው፡፡ ራሳችንን አናሞኝ! የአንድ፟አይነት ኃይሎች የመንግስት ሚድያ ውስጥ ተሰግስገው የራሳቸውን አጀንዳ እያስቀጠሉ ናቸው፡፡ በተጨማሪም ይሄንን አጀንዳቸው መሬት እንድይዝላቸው ከሶሻል ሚድያው ጋር በተቀናጀና በተናበበ መልኩ ነው የሚሰሩት፡፡ በዝህም ሙስልም ጠልነታቸው፣ ኦሮሞ ጠልነታቸው፣ እንድሁም ሌሎች ብሄር ብሄረሰቦችን እንደሚጠሉና እንደሚንቁ በግልጽ አሳይተዋል፡፡Noam Chomsky : Media Control: The Spectacular Achievements of Propaganda በተሰኘው መጽሃፉ ላይ እንድህ ይላል፦“State propaganda, when supported by the educated classes and when no deviation is permitted from it, can have a big effect. It was a lesson learned by Hitler and many others, and it has been pursued to this day” (p.7)

በሶማሊ ባህል ሱልጣን ወይም ኡጋስ በድርድር በቀጥታ እንድሳተፍ አይደረግም፡፡ እርሱ ጉዳዩ ከተቋጨ በኃላ የውሳኔ ሀሳቡ ይቀርብለታል ወይም ይግባኙን ይሰማል፡፡ እርሱ በቀጥታ የሚሳተፍ ከሆነም አይናገርም፣ ያደምጣል፡፡ በመጨረሻም ሁለቱን ወገኖች ካደመጠ በኃላ ውሳኔ ያሳልፋል፡፡ ይህ የሚደረገው ይግባኝ ጥያቄ ካለ ለማስተናገድ እንዲያመች ነው፡፡ እርሱ ከተሳተፈ ግን ለማን አቤት ይባላል?

አሜርካ የአለም ፖሊስ እንደመሆኗ በአባይ ግድብ (እንደተነገረን) በመጀመሪያ የድርድሩ ታዛቢ ከዝያም ተገልብጣ ዋና አደራዳሪ መሆኗ መንግስት በጉዳዩ ግልጽ ያለመሆኑን ያመላከተ ነበር፡፡ ሲጀምርም “ወላሂ ወላሂ” ተብሎ በአል ሲሲ ፊት የተማለው ለምን እንደነበር አልገባንም ነበር፡፡

አሁን ላይ ግብጽ ሊትወረን ነው ተዘጋጁ የሚል ፍሽካ ከተነፋ በኃላ፣ ብዙዎች በባንዳነት ከተፈረጁ በኃላ መንግስት ጭራውን ቅጡ ውስጥ ከቶ የተሸበለለ ይመስላል፡፡ ውሃው ውሃችን፤ ግድቡ የራሳችን፡፡ ግድቡን ለመሙላት የማንንም ፈቃድ መጠየቅ የለብንም፡፡ ፈቃድ የሚንጠይቅ ብሆን ኖሮ ስንጀምር ፍቃድ በጠየቅን ነበር፡፡ አላደረግንም፡፡ስለዝህ መንግስት ግድቡን መሙላት ይጀምር! የምን ወደኃላ መሸሽ ነው!#Fillthedam#GERD

Taayyeen waan dhagahe gadiin bahe:)

Akka barruu isaatti jarri Bilxiginnaa lola Masrii sodaatan. Rakkoo keessa seenuu hin feenu jedhu. Kaleessa wanti hidha guutuu nu dhoowwu hin jiru jedhan, har’a ammoo akkana. Minilik illee bara isaatti mootii ta’ee turuuf waan hin gurgurin hin qabu. Isaan ammaa kunis faana isaarra deemaa jiru. #BAANDAA

Dhimma Nile kana irratti Jawar Mohammed miidiyaalee addunyaatti nuuf haa dubbatu kan jedhu kaadree Bilxiginnaa irraa dhagayaa jirra. Harka itti kennachuu isaaniiti. Dhugaadha; hanqina beekkumsaatiin wanti hedduun akka jalaa badaa jiru galeef jechaadha. Nama kana akkuma karoorfattan sanitti osoo dhihoo ajjeeftanii jiraattanii har’a nu gargaari jettanii hin kajeeltan ture. Mee karaa isin irra jirtan ammas sirriitti sakatta’aa!

Ferhan Abdulselam

Who is the Banda— in the real sense of the term? Let’s turn the page of the dossier:

1-Minilik signed an agreement with his contemporary powers who rules Egypt agreeing that he would NEVER build a dam or allow anything like that which arrests the flow of ricer Nile in 1902. He is a real Banda who formed the foundations for the predicaments that the country finds it self today — be it internal politics or externally stuff like the #GERD.