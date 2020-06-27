ነጮች mainstream media በእጃቸው ስለሆነ የራሳቸውን ትርክት ህዝቡን ለማሳመን ቀንና ሌሊት ይጠቀሙበታል፡፡ ሌላው ሚድያ ስለሌለው የነርሱን ትርክት ሳይወድ መጋት የግድ ይለው ነበር፡፡ Internet መጣና የውግያ አውዱን ቀየረው፡፡ ልብ በሉ! አሁንም mainstream media ወሳኝ መሆኑ አልቀረም፡፡ mainstream mediaው ሳያፍር ያቀርባቸው ከነበሩት ትርክቶች መካከል፦ ስመ -ሙስልም የሆነ ሰው ወይም ጥቁር ሰው ጥቃት ካደረሰ የሚወነጀለው ግለሰቡ ሳይሆን እምነቱ እና ዘሩ በጅምላ ይፈረጃል፡፡ ተመሳሳይ ጥቃት አንድ ነጭ ቢያደርስ የሚወነጀለው ግለሰቡ ነው፡፡ ለዝያው ለግለሰቡ excuse ይሰራለታል፡፡ ንክ ነው፣ ፍቅረኛው ከድታው በስቃይ ውስጥ ነው ያለው፣ ከማህበረሰቡ የተገለለ ተኩላ ነው፡፡ ስለዝህ ይህ ድርጊት የአንድ ግለሰብ እንጂ ከማህበረሰቡ ጋር ምንም የሚያገኘው ነገር የለም፡፡
Noam Chomsky : Media Control: The Spectacular Achievements of Propaganda በተሰኘው መጽሃፉ ላይ እንድህ ይላል፦
“State propaganda, when supported by the educated classes and when no deviation is permitted from it, can have a big effect. It was a lesson learned by Hitler and many others, and it has been pursued to this day” (p.7)
በሶማሊ ባህል ሱልጣን ወይም ኡጋስ በድርድር በቀጥታ እንድሳተፍ አይደረግም፡፡ እርሱ ጉዳዩ ከተቋጨ በኃላ የውሳኔ ሀሳቡ ይቀርብለታል ወይም ይግባኙን ይሰማል፡፡ እርሱ በቀጥታ የሚሳተፍ ከሆነም አይናገርም፣ ያደምጣል፡፡ በመጨረሻም ሁለቱን ወገኖች ካደመጠ በኃላ ውሳኔ ያሳልፋል፡፡ ይህ የሚደረገው ይግባኝ ጥያቄ ካለ ለማስተናገድ እንዲያመች ነው፡፡ እርሱ ከተሳተፈ ግን ለማን አቤት ይባላል?
አሜርካ የአለም ፖሊስ እንደመሆኗ በአባይ ግድብ (እንደተነገረን) በመጀመሪያ የድርድሩ ታዛቢ ከዝያም ተገልብጣ ዋና አደራዳሪ መሆኗ መንግስት በጉዳዩ ግልጽ ያለመሆኑን ያመላከተ ነበር፡፡ ሲጀምርም “ወላሂ ወላሂ” ተብሎ በአል ሲሲ ፊት የተማለው ለምን እንደነበር አልገባንም ነበር፡፡
አሁን ላይ ግብጽ ሊትወረን ነው ተዘጋጁ የሚል ፍሽካ ከተነፋ በኃላ፣ ብዙዎች በባንዳነት ከተፈረጁ በኃላ መንግስት ጭራውን ቅጡ ውስጥ ከቶ የተሸበለለ ይመስላል፡፡ ውሃው ውሃችን፤ ግድቡ የራሳችን፡፡ ግድቡን ለመሙላት የማንንም ፈቃድ መጠየቅ የለብንም፡፡ ፈቃድ የሚንጠይቅ ብሆን ኖሮ ስንጀምር ፍቃድ በጠየቅን ነበር፡፡ አላደረግንም፡፡ስለዝህ መንግስት ግድቡን መሙላት ይጀምር! የምን ወደኃላ መሸሽ ነው!#Fillthedam#GERD
Taayyeen waan dhagahe gadiin bahe:)
Akka barruu isaatti jarri Bilxiginnaa lola Masrii sodaatan. Rakkoo keessa seenuu hin feenu jedhu. Kaleessa wanti hidha guutuu nu dhoowwu hin jiru jedhan, har’a ammoo akkana. Minilik illee bara isaatti mootii ta’ee turuuf waan hin gurgurin hin qabu. Isaan ammaa kunis faana isaarra deemaa jiru. #BAANDAA
Dhimma Nile kana irratti Jawar Mohammed miidiyaalee addunyaatti nuuf haa dubbatu kan jedhu kaadree Bilxiginnaa irraa dhagayaa jirra. Harka itti kennachuu isaaniiti. Dhugaadha; hanqina beekkumsaatiin wanti hedduun akka jalaa badaa jiru galeef jechaadha. Nama kana akkuma karoorfattan sanitti osoo dhihoo ajjeeftanii jiraattanii har’a nu gargaari jettanii hin kajeeltan ture. Mee karaa isin irra jirtan ammas sirriitti sakatta’aa!
Who is the Banda— in the real sense of the term? Let’s turn the page of the dossier:
1-Minilik signed an agreement with his contemporary powers who rules Egypt agreeing that he would NEVER build a dam or allow anything like that which arrests the flow of ricer Nile in 1902. He is a real Banda who formed the foundations for the predicaments that the country finds it self today — be it internal politics or externally stuff like the #GERD.
2- Meles Zenawi, who was a smart antagonist of Minilik, started building #GERD without having to bow for the Egyptians on when or how to start it.
3-Abiy Ahmed, who strives to impersonate Minilik in every step of his way, bowed to the Egyptians today by agreeing to postpone the starting time of the filling of the grand Ethiopian dam — which certainly is tantamount to treason.
Question now is: who is banda?
It seems that PM #AbiyAhmed has been forced into this agreement.
Mr. Prime Minister, please explain to the public what this agreement is all about because we cannot believe it.
ጠቅላይ ሚኒስትር ዐቢይ አህመድ በዚህ ስምምነት ውስጥ የተገደዱ ይመስላል ፡፡ ሚስተር ጠቅላይ ሚኒስትር እባክዎን ማመን ስለማንችል ይህ ስምምነት ምን ማለት እንደሆነ ለህዝብ ያስረዱ ፡፡Jigjigaonline
#Breaking: #Ethiopia, #Egypt, and #Sudan heads of state participated in African Union (AU) mini-summit, to discuss the the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on Friday. Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, Sudan’s PM Abdalla Hamdok, and Ethiopia’s PM Abiy Ahmed agreed to an AU-led process to resolve outstanding issues. Accordingly, the three parties agreed to stop unilateral actions including the filling until an agreement is reached.
The meeting was attended by South African President and Chairperson of the AU Cyril Ramaphosa, Moussa Faki Mahamat Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta, and Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta.
Accordingly, a committee of technical and legal experts from Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, and countries member of AU Assembly Bureau, as well as international observers of GERD talks will meet to formulate legal agreement on operation and filling of Ethiopian dam. The committe will send a letter to the United Nations Security Council with
President Al-Sisi praised Ramaphosa for his role in brokering this meeting on this vital issue for the populations of the three countries. Al-Sisi emphasized Egypt’s willingness to reach an agreement to help Ethiopia reach its development goals, without harming downstream countries.
Egypt depends on the River Nile for about 90% of its water needs. The country remains concerned that the GERD will shrink its share of Nile water, and cause harms to its people.
