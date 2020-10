-Dhimma ajaja mana murtii kabajuu dhabuu irratti MM Abiy Ahimad maal jedhan?

Dhiyaadhaa!

It’s the historic duty of all national political parties of Oromo to take on the responsibilities of the Oromia National Regional Transitional Government. PP/OPDO has failed Oromia; it’s reduced Oromia into killing fields and prison fortresses. It’s every Oromo national’s duty to stop PP. PP has no constitutional mandate. The Oromo people have spoken time and again; they were fed up with OPDO – and they are now fed with up PP. The legitimacy for the Oromia National Regional Transitional Government comes from the resounding support it has from the Oromo people.

Source: Gadaa

This is Tolasa Terefe. He was peacefully taken from his home today and murdered by the Ethiopian army in Horro Guduru Wollega zone, Jardega Jarte district at a place called Domme. There is no “rule of law” in Oromia. @amnesty @UNHumanRights @hrw Mosisa Aga