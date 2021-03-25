Dhaamsa of eeggannoo fi Oromiyaa tiksuu! Uummata Oromoo hundaaf,

By Odaa gurree: Dhaamsa of eeggannoo fi Oromiyaa tiksuu!

Waraanni Shaabiyaa (Eertiraa)erga Oromiyaa seenee bubbuleera. Ji’a Caamsaa 2020 irraa eegalanii quba qabeenya Abiy Ahimadiin Humni addaa (Komaandoo)Eritraa Finfinnee seenanii jiru. Humni kun ajajaa fi qajeelfama kan fudhatan Abiyyi irraati.
 
Isaanii fi Abiyyiin kan wal qunnamsiisu , dhaamsa kennu, qindoomina kan qopheessu Jeneraal Birhaanuu Baqqalaa kan jedhamu Masaraa PP kan eeguu fi ajaju dha.
Dirqamni Komaandoo Eritrea kun:-
 
1. Adamoo Ajajoota WBOti.
Keessumaa dirqamni isaan fudhatanii fi kan isaan adamsaa turan amma itti jiran Ajajaa WBO Dirree dhiyaati.
 
2. Ajajoota WBO ZKti.
 
3. Akkaataan dirqama isaanii fi bobbaa isaanii
Waraqaa eenyummaa Tigiraayi irraa baafatanii Waraana TPLF fakkaatanii gara Itoophiyaatti seenan.
 
4. Oromiyaa keessa haalaa fi akkaataa isaan itti socho’anii fi bobbaafaman:-
A. Waraqaa Eenyummaa kan Naannoo Oromiyaa Godinaa,Aanaa fi Gandaa qabu.
B. Uffata naannoo magaalaa fi Uummata keessaa uffatan uffata bifa Uummataa(civildress)
C. Uffata Poolisii Oromiyaa uffatu
Ch. Uffata Humna Addaa Oromiyaa uffatu , Waraqaa eenyummaas akkasumatti kan ummataa fi bifa garaagaraan, waraqaa hojii kan Baankii,kan waajjira addaa addaas waliin qophaayeef jira.
D. Bifa uummataan Magaalaa fi Baadiyyaa Dhiya Oromiyaa fi Kibba Oromiyaa keessatti bobbaafamanii jiru.
 
Hojiinii fi dirqamni isaanii Ajajoota WBO qofaa irratti xiyyeeffatan. Haala tarkaanfii itti fudhataniin
Humna addaa Oromiyaa keessaa warra ganan ammoo akka maadheetti kan ijaarratan qabu. Isaan waan ganan fakkaachuun baay’inaan garee gareen dubartoonnis keessa jiru.
Warri harka kennatu WBO tti isaan kun naannoo ajajoota WBO arguu fi ga’uu baruu fi beekuuf yeroo fudhatanii irratti hojjetu.Komaandoo Eertiraa waliin hidhataa fi qunnamtii qabu.
 
5.Qaamni hojii basaasaa fi odeeffannoo walitti qabduuf, gorsa kennituuf ammoo Ilmaan Amaaraa warra dur waraana Dargii turanii fi hojii basaasaa fi tikaatti muuxannoo qabani.
Amma soorama ba’anii jiran miindaa guddaa Abiyyi irraa fudhatu. Dhimma WBO irratti kan hojjetuu fi gorsu harcaatota dulloota kana dha.
Sadarkaan Qondaalota,Hogganoota Dargii durii turan. Isaan kun dhaloota Amaara dha.
 
6. Hojii basaasaa fi tikaan waraanni Ertirea Itoophiyaa erga seenee bubbuleera. Amma dabalataan humni waraana Eritraa Oromiyaatti ergan.
 
7. Waxabajjii 15, 2019 Irraa eegalee Masaraa PP bakka Abiyyi jiraatu Humni Tika Eritrea akka eegaa turee fi Tikni Eritrea Abiyyiin eegaa jiru ifatti beekamaa dha.
 
Hub: uummatni Oromoo ajjeefamuu Hacaaluu Hundeessaa Wax. 30,2020 irraa eegalee hanga ammaatti duullii fi adamoon Hogganoota Siyaasaa Oromoo fi Ilmaan Oromoo qaroo fi jajjaboo,Abbootii Qabeenyaa Oromoo ta’an diinaan itti xiyyeeffatamee hidhaan,ajjeechaa fi ukkaamsanii dhabamsiisuun doorsifni addaa addaa sagantaa fi karooraan gaggeeffamaa akka jiru hubachuun wal eeguu fi wal tiksuun qomoo kee mana hidhaa keessa jiru achitti, isa ala jiru bakka inni jirutti wal quba qabaachaa qabsoo jabeeffachuun diina boquu cabsuun ofirraa deebifna.
 
Abiy rakkoo fi sirna dhablummaa Itoophiyaa keessatti deemaa jiru to’achuu dadhabuun kan ka’e biyyattii guutuu Humna Waraana Eritreatti dabarsee kenneera jechuun dhugaa ifa mul’atu dha.
Maaliif?
Akkamittii?
Isa jedhuuf ammoo uummata Itoophiyaa fi Ajajoota Waraana Itoophiyaa (RIB) tuu deebisuu qaba.
Dabalataan Caasaan Tika Mootummaa Oromiyaas erga diigamee tureera.
Caasaa tika Naannoo Oromiyaa Abiyyi diigee Federaala jala galcheera. Ilmaan Oromoo Caasaa Tika Mootummaa Oromiyaa keessa turanii fi hojjetaa jiran homaa akka hojjetaa hin jirree fi harkaa hin qabne kan dubbatan 2020 Keessa dha.
 
Kun ammoo waa’ee Filannoo dhufaa jiruuf jedhee Abiyyi naannoo Oromiyaa diigee Itoophiyaa jala galchuu ta’e jedhee akka godhaa jiru ta’uu qaamotni tika mootummaa Oromiyaa irra turan dubbataniiru.
Gariin ilmaan Oromoo sabboontonni didanii dura dhaabbachaa fi morkachaa turanis baajeta irraa dhaabe. Ajaja warra Federaalatti kennee Federaalatuu ajajaa fi hojjetaa jira.
Kun osoo qaamni amma itti gaafatama tikaa walii galaa hin muudamiin tarkaanfii kana Oromiyaa irratti fudhate Abiyyi Ahimad.

Oduu Addaa❗
Godina Guraagee keessatti gosti Maarakoo jedhamu cunqursaa sirna PP dura dhaabbachuuf gara hidhannootti seenee jira. Sabaa fi sablammootni Impaayera Itoophiyaa hiree isaanii murteeffachuuf dirqamaniiru.
Qeerroo Intelligence Group
Ajaahib Jimaa Tooboo

Ethiopia: The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission to conduct a joint investigation with a view to a credible accountability process 

Joint Press Statement

(ohchr)–The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) have agreed to conduct a joint investigation into the human rights violations and abuses allegedly committed by all parties in the context of the Tigray conflict, as part of the much-needed accountability process for the victims.   

The EHRC and OHCHR have been monitoring closely the human rights situation since the start of the conflict on 4 November 2020. Both organizations remain concerned about the reports of serious human rights violations and abuses and the devastating impact of the conflict on the civilian population. With multiple actors involved in the conflict and the gravity of the reported violations, an objective, independent investigation is urgently required.  

The agreement to collaborate in a joint investigation is the result of an ongoing partnership and engagement between the two organizations, founded on shared objectives to advance and strengthen respect and protection of human rights as well as accountability for violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law committed by all parties in the context of the Tigray conflict. Such investigations are within the existing mandate of both organizations.
The deployment will start as soon as possible for an initial period of three months.

