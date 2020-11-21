Desperation and anger grow in Ethiopia’s Tigray as millions face food, cash shortages amid fighting

November 21, 2020

Desperation and anger grow in Ethiopia’s Tigray as millions face food, cash shortages amid fighting

  • A woman who fled the clashes offers rare details of desperation and growing hunger as both sides reject calls for a humanitarian corridor for aid
  • More than 30,000 refugees have escaped to Sudan after Ethiopia unleashed a military campaign in the northern Tigray region on November 4
Associated Press
Ethiopian refugees who fled fighting in the Tigray region stand around a woman who collapsed at the Village 8 border reception centre in Sudan’s eastern Gedaref state. Photo: AFP

(scmp)—Shaken by the gunfire erupting around her town in Ethiopia’s northern 

Tigray region

, the woman decided to get out. She joined a long line at the local government office for the paperwork needed to travel. But when she reached the official, he told her she had wasted her time.

“This is for people who are volunteering to fight,” he said.

As Ethiopia’s government wages war in its Tigray region and seeks to arrest its defiant leaders, who regard the federal government as illegitimate after a falling-out over power, the fighting that could destabilise the Horn of Africa is hidden from outside view. Communications are severed, roads blocked and airports closed.

But as one of the few hundred people who were evacuated this week from Tigray, the woman in an interview with Associated Press offered rare details of anger, desperation and growing hunger as both sides reject international calls for dialogue, or even a humanitarian corridor for aid, in their third week of deadly fighting. The United Nations says food and other essentials “will soon be exhausted, putting millions at risk.”

What is behind the fighting in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region?
 
With supplies blocked at the Tigray borders and frantic aid workers using a dwindling number of satellite phones to reach the world, it is extremely difficult to hear accounts from those suffering on the ground. At least several hundred people have been killed, and the UN has condemned “targeted attacks against civilians based on their ethnicity or religion.”
Ethiopian refugees who fled fighting in the Tigray region stand around a woman who collapsed at the Village 8 border reception centre in Sudan’s eastern Gedaref state. Photo: AFP
The woman, an Ethiopian aid expert who spoke on condition of anonymity out of concern for herself and loved ones, gave one of the most detailed accounts yet of a population of some 6 million short of food, fuel, cash and even water, and without electricity as Ethiopia’s army marches closer to the Tigray capital every day.

“I am telling you, people will slowly start to die,” she said
Not all of her account could be verified. But the description of her passage through the Tigray capital, Mekele, to Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, fit with others that have trickled out from aid workers, diplomats, a senior university official and some of the more than 30,000 refugees who have fled into Sudan after the fighting began on November 4. She was connected with the AP by a foreign evacuee.

As borders, roads and airports swiftly closed after Ethiopia’s prime minister announced that Tigray forces had attacked a military base, the woman felt torn. She had family in Addis Ababa and wanted to be with them.

Banks had closed, but loved ones gave her enough money to travel to Mekele. As she drove, she squeezed her car through makeshift barriers of stones piled up by local youth. She said she did not see fighting.
 
In Mekele, she met with friends around the university. She was shocked by what she saw. “It was a panic,” she said. “Students were sleeping outside the university because they had come from all over.” There was little to feed them. Supplies in the markets were running low.
An Ethiopian girl who fled fighting in the Tigray region sits at the Village 8 border reception centre in Sudan’s eastern Gedaref state. Photo: AFP

