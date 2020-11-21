Desperation and anger grow in Ethiopia’s Tigray as millions face food, cash shortages amid fighting
- A woman who fled the clashes offers rare details of desperation and growing hunger as both sides reject calls for a humanitarian corridor for aid
- More than 30,000 refugees have escaped to Sudan after Ethiopia unleashed a military campaign in the northern Tigray region on November 4
(scmp)—Shaken by the gunfire erupting around her town in Ethiopia’s northern
, the woman decided to get out. She joined a long line at the local government office for the paperwork needed to travel. But when she reached the official, he told her she had wasted her time.
“This is for people who are volunteering to fight,” he said.
As Ethiopia’s government wages war in its Tigray region and seeks to arrest its defiant leaders, who regard the federal government as illegitimate after a falling-out over power, the fighting that could destabilise the Horn of Africa is hidden from outside view. Communications are severed, roads blocked and airports closed.
But as one of the few hundred people who were evacuated this week from Tigray, the woman in an interview with Associated Press offered rare details of anger, desperation and growing hunger as both sides reject international calls for dialogue, or even a humanitarian corridor for aid, in their third week of deadly fighting. The United Nations says food and other essentials “will soon be exhausted, putting millions at risk.”
What is behind the fighting in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region?
With supplies blocked at the Tigray borders and frantic aid workers using a dwindling number of satellite phones to reach the world, it is extremely difficult to hear accounts from those suffering on the ground. At least several hundred people have been killed, and the UN has condemned “targeted attacks against civilians based on their ethnicity or religion.”
The woman, an Ethiopian aid expert who spoke on condition of anonymity out of concern for herself and loved ones, gave one of the most detailed accounts yet of a population of some 6 million short of food, fuel, cash and even water, and without electricity as Ethiopia’s army marches closer to the Tigray capital every day.
As borders, roads and airports swiftly closed after Ethiopia’s prime minister announced that Tigray forces had attacked a military base, the woman felt torn. She had family in Addis Ababa and wanted to be with them.
While in Mekele, she said, she heard three “bombardments” against the city. Ethiopia’s government has confirmed air strikes around the city. When Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in televised comments told civilians in Tigray not to congregate for their safety, “that was a big panic,” she said. “People said, ‘Is he going to completely bomb us?’ There was huge anger, people pushing and saying, ‘I want to fight.’”
Seeking to travel on to Addis Ababa, she found fuel on the black market but was warned her car could be a target. But the UN and other aid groups had managed to arrange a convoy to evacuate non-essential staffers to the Ethiopian capital, and she found a space on one of the buses. “I think I was quite lucky,” she said.
No one knows who is alive, who is deadEthiopian aid expert
Now, after arriving in Addis Ababa earlier this week, she adds her voice to the growing calls for dialogue between the two governments, which now regard each other as illegal after the once-dominant Tigray regional party and its members were marginalised under Abiy’s reformist two-year rule.
The prospect of dialogue appears distant. The US Embassy this week told citizens remaining in Tigray to shelter in place if they could not get out safely.
Like other worried families in Ethiopia and the diaspora, the woman cannot reach her relatives left behind. Many foreigners are still trapped in Tigray too, she said.
“No one knows who is alive, who is dead,” she said. “This is a catastrophe for me.”
On Thursday, she said, she managed to speak with a university friend in Mekele. The university had been hit by an air strike. More than 20 students were wounded.
“She was crying,” the evacuee said. “She’s a strong woman, I know that.” Her voice was shaking.
