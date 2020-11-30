Desperate Abiy who seems to have lost the international support is now threatening the international community. Crashed diplomacy.

I spoke with Ethiopian Prime Minister @AbiyAhmedAli today and urged a complete end to the fighting in Tigray, a start to dialogue, and free, safe, unhindered humanitarian access. It is essential to resolve the ongoing conflict and keep Ethiopia on the path to democracy. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) November 30, 2020

EU considers aid cut to Ethiopia amid violence – https://t.co/PBn2bGGc5t pic.twitter.com/pouhwiFlLa — Kichuu (@kichuu24) November 30, 2020